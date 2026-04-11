Arsenal Ratings vs. Bournemouth: Concerning Cracks Exposed in Title Gut Punch

LONDON — Arsenal were condemned to a 2–1 defeat at home to Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon which delivered a firm dent to their Premier League title challenge.

“It’s now the moment to show what we are made of,” Mikel Arteta told his players and assembled media ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League run-in. The simpering caricatures of their worst selves which was served up at the Emirates Stadium was rejected by a scarred fanbase staring down the barrel of another gut punch.

The nervous energy inside the increasingly angsty, sun-soaked corner of north London was only heightened by Junior Kroupi’s early opener for the visitors. Arsenal hauled themselves level through Viktor Gyökeres’s well-taken penalty but were almost entirely muzzled from any avenue which wasn’t a set piece.

Bournemouth weren’t raining down efforts on David Raya’s goal, yet took advantage of a cheap giveaway to reestablish a lead in the 74th minute through Alex Scott, bringing all the fears of another failed title tilt into painfully sharp focus.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Martín Zubimendi couldn’t lubricate Arsenal’s attack. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal’s recent struggles have been getting the ball out of their own defensive third. Despite playing one of the Premier League’s best pressing teams, the hosts repeatedly picked their way through the sprinting blue shirts in the first half, only to find themselves let down in the final third.

Nerves are to be expected for a fanbase driven to neurosis by three successive second-place finishes amid a 22-year title drought. Given the squad’s current context, these open-play struggles are also unsurprising.

Arteta started the game without his most creative outlets. The five Arsenal players with the highest expected assists (xA) ratio in the squad this season were all either injured or on the bench.

Arsenal’s Creativity Issues

Rank / Player Open Play xA per 90 Status vs. Bournemouth 1. Bukayo Saka 0.22 Injured 2. Martin Ødegaard 0.21 Injured 3. Leandro Trossard 0.14 Bench 4. Eberechi Eze 0.13 Bench 5. Mikel Merino 0.13 Injured

It was little surprise that Arteta waited less than 10 second-half minutes to haul off the entire line of three behind Gyökeres. Between them, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz and Noni Madueke had failed to take or create a single shot from open play.

Even at 1–1, Arsenal never got the crowd onside. Each failure to pass forward was greeted with a groan while any actual error inspired thousands of foul-mouthed outbursts. The stadium had grown so viciously enraged by the team’s insistence on playing out from the back—one of the few working aspects of an otherwise disjointed performance—that the negativity seeped onto the pitch.

Raya was fortunate with one stray ball before Gabriel’s wayward punt up the pitch was gobbled up and funnelled through the middle of Arsenal’s unsettled rearguard. David Brooks had plenty of time to combine with Scott for Bournemouth’s second of the afternoon.

This transferrence of energy from fans to players is a point Arteta has touched on before. “We noticed immediately the moment the crowd got more relaxed, more positive, the atmosphere changed and the players started to make better decisions and we managed to win the game,” the Arsenal boss mused after a stodgy 2–0 win over Everton last month.

The fans remained onside right up until Gyökeres and Max Dowman won the game in stoppage time against the Toffees. That patience rapidly evaporated on Saturday. Arsenal have suffered successive cup exits across the intervening weeks, robbing the team of two potential titles and the fans of their acceptance.

Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Bournemouth (4-2-3-1)

Declan Rice wore the armband on Saturday. | Catherine Ivill-AMA/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: David Raya—6.0: Unable to do much about either close-range Bournemouth strike.

RB: Ben White—7.0: Long before he completely switched off for Bournemouth’s opening goal, White had lost half of his own supporters by taking an age to make up his mind over every throw-in.

CB: William Saliba—6.6: Desperately unfortunate to see his deflection spin so invitingly into the path of Kroupi for the game’s first goal.

CB: Gabriel—6.3: Clanked Evanilson in the face with a stray elbow within seconds of kickoff, setting the tone for a typically rough-and-tumble approach to man-marking.

LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—6.7: Up against the formidable figure of Rayan, Lewis-Skelly equipped himself well, manoeuvring his sturdy frame between the burly Brazilian and the ball.

CM: Martín Zubimendi—6.1: Did not cover himself in glory while spinning around helplessly as Scott ran off his shoulder for the winning goal.

CM: Declan Rice—6.9: Surprisingly selected ahead of Gabriel to captain the team in the absence of Martin Ødegaard and Bukayo Saka, Rice led with familiar zealous tackles and artless passes into crowds.

AM: Kai Havertz—6.0: Spooned a free header over the bar from, at most, three yards out, squandering the one chance he earned for himself in a disappointing display.

RW: Noni Madueke—6.1: Struggled to get a loose button or a piece of lint, let alone any change, out of Adrien Truffert.

ST: Viktor Gyökeres—7.0: Took his penalty very well but failed to show the same composure with a flurry of chances which came his way towards the end of the second half.

LW: Gabriel Martinelli—5.8: Up against another headless chicken in the form of Álex Jiménez, the pair spent much of the contest running their own series of relay races while everyone else got on with playing the game.

SUB: Eberechi Eze (54’ for Havertz)—7.0: Failed to inspire the attacking improvement his substitution was supposed to make.

SUB: Max Dowman (54’ for Madueke)—5.9: Had more joy against Truffert than Madueke, but the bar was low.

SUB: Leandro Trossard (54’ for Martinelli)—5.9: Showed more endeavor than incision.

SUB: Cristhian Mosquera (76’ for White)—6.3

SUB: Gabriel Jesus (76’ for Zubimendi)—6.2

Subs not used: Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK), Marli Salmon, Piero Hincapié, Christian Nørgaard.

What These Ratings Tell Us

Jurriën Timber can’t come back soon enough . The gulf in quality between the Dutch fullback and his replacement Ben White appears to grow each week. The divisive England international gets unfairly criticized for many things but his bizarrely lackadaisical approach to defending is far more egregious than any supposed dislike of the sport. Timber’s absence has forced White into far more minutes than he is used to and the toll it is taking has been glaring. If he continues to play as poorly, who could blame him for not enjoying soccer?

. The gulf in quality between the Dutch fullback and his replacement Ben White appears to grow each week. The divisive England international gets unfairly criticized for many things but his bizarrely lackadaisical approach to defending is far more egregious than any supposed dislike of the sport. Timber’s absence has forced White into far more minutes than he is used to and the toll it is taking has been glaring. If he continues to play as poorly, who could blame him for not enjoying soccer? Arteta argued that Martinelli is the “same specimen” whether he starts or comes off the bench. The issue is that his opponent is very different. When faced with tired legs as a substitute, Martinelli has averaged a goal or an assist every 52 minutes. That ratio leaps up to one every 179 minutes in matches he starts. Not once did he look like subverting that trend on Saturday.

The Numbers That Explain Arsenal’s Dismal Defeat

The first teenager to score 10 goals in their debut Premier League season since the year 2000. pic.twitter.com/jfyWektcTC — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) April 11, 2026

Bournemouth scored with their first shot of the match . However, Arsenal hadn’t even had one attempt by that point, 17 minutes into the contest.

. However, Arsenal hadn’t even had one attempt by that point, 17 minutes into the contest. Arteta’s nervy side failed to register a single effort from open play until the 52nd minute—and that was a blocked swipe from Rice 25 yards out. They ended the game with a pitiful open-play xG of 0.19.

until the 52nd minute—and that was a blocked swipe from Rice 25 yards out. They ended the game with a pitiful open-play xG of 0.19. Gyökeres had chances to win it. Having been denied a whisper of goal for the opening 79 minutes, the burly Swede squandered three clear chances in the final 10 minutes, failing to force a single save out of Djordje Petrovic.

Statistic Arsenal Bournemouth Possession 53% 47% Expected Goals (xG) 2.41 1.20 Total Shots 15 8 Shots on Target 3 3 Big Chances 4 2 Pass Accuracy 80% 79% Fouls Committed 12 18 Corners 10 1

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