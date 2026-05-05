Arsenal Injuries: Every Player Ruled Out of Champions League Semifinal Second Leg vs. Atletico Madrid

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Martin Ødegaard and Kai Havertz will both be available for selection in Tuesday’s Champions League semifinal second leg against Atlético Madrid in a huge boost for Arsenal.

The left-footed pairing both sat out Saturday’s clash with Fulham. The Gunners eased to a 3–0 win regardless but their return is welcome nonetheless. Ødegaard is Arsenal’s most potent creative force and one of the few players in the squad confident enough to receive the ball under pressure without immediately coughing it up. It was telling that Atlético’s best spell from the 1–1 draw in Madrid came after Arsenal’s skipper had been substituted.

Havertz missed the tie in Spain entirely after damaging his hamstring against Newcastle United. Viktor Gyökeres has scored three goals across the subsequent two matches yet lacks the craft and guile of his teammate. Against an opponent in Atlético who are likely to press aggressively in spells while forever affording limited space behind their backline, Havertz would be the more natural option through the middle. The luxury of any choice is one Arteta is welcome to have.

“We need options,” the Arsenal boss warned, “we need the capacity to play different games, whether it’s from the start or after. So it’s really, really good news for us to have them both back.”

While Arsenal’s preparations have been boosted by this injury news, Atlético have been forced to prepare for the semifinal after a disrupted night’s sleep.

Firework display outside Atleti’s team hotel last night. Massive coincidence.. pic.twitter.com/wIK4k7pBMj — AFCAMDEN (@AFCAMDEN) May 5, 2026

Multiple members of the playing and coaching staff were thought to have been woken up at around 1.30 a.m. by fireworks set off outside Atlético’s hotel in east London. A second batch were released 20 minutes later which convinced the club staff that this was a targeted approach. MARCA report that the club swiftly complained to UEFA about this interference, which is not without precedent in European competition.

An added wrinkle to this development is that Atlético chose to stay in a different hotel compared to the one they used when playing Arsenal in the Champions League’s league phase earlier this season. Manager Diego Simeone insisted this was a case of finances rather than superstition while club president Enrique Cerezo laughed it off: “The economy is the economy.”

Every Arsenal Player Ruled Out vs. Atlético Madrid

Jurriën Timber

It’s been weeks since Jurriën Timber was last spotted on the pitch. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Injury: Groin

Groin Expected Return Date: May 18 (vs. Burnley)

The wait for Jurriën Timber drags on. Arsenal’s highly influential fullback has not featured since being forced off with a groin problem against Everton in the middle of March.

The Gunners have lost four of their six domestic matches in Timber’s absence, tumbling out of both cup competitions while letting Manchester City back into the Premier League title race. There is no clear timeline for Timber’s return, most concerningly.

Mikel Merino

Mikel Merino’s Arsenal career began with an injury. | JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Injury: Foot

Foot Expected Return Date: May 24 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Mikel Merino would be perfect for a Champions League battle against Atlético Madrid. The scrappy midfielder rules the skies, offering an aerial route over any form of pressure. There is also grace to Merino’s gusto. Only three Premier League players have averaged more successful through balls this season than the sidelined Spain international.

Arsenal have not been able to benefit from Merino’s unique blend of attributes since January. A “unique” foot injury forced the 29-year-old into surgery from which he is not expected to recover until the end of May at the very earliest.

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