Arsenal, Liverpool Premier League Target ‘Open’ to Blockbuster Summer Transfer

Newcastle United star forward Anthony Gordon is reportedly “keen” on a summer transfer away from Tyneside amid links to Arsenal and Liverpool.

The 25-year-old considers himself to have “outgrown” the Magpies and, as he goes in search of fulfilling ambitions which are both sporting and financial, is prepared to consider his options, according to The Telegraph.

Gordon is Newcastle’s leading scorer in what has been an underwhelming campaign for Eddie Howe’s side. After an impressive fifth-placed finish last term, Newcastle find themselves slumped in the bottom half of the table, closer in points to the bottom three than the top four. Following the departure of Alexander Isak and with uncertain futures surrounding a glut of Gordon’s teammates, it appears as though the England international has developed itchy feet, despite his past comments.

Anthony Gordon is in Liverpool’s sights. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

The report claims that the Magpies are yet to hear this information from Gordon himself, but the queue of suitors forming around the winger are aware. Arsenal are widely credited with long-standing interest in the speedster, who would fill the left winger brief which the club are reportedly seeking out this summer. Yet, it is Liverpool who appear to be at the forefront of the race.

As a boyhood Liverpool fan, the proud Scouser would reportedly “jump at the chance” to sign for the Reds. Arne Slot’s side may very well be in need of a new forward this summer following confirmation of Hugo Ekitiké’s Achilles tendon rupture.

However, Arsenal and Liverpool are not alone in pursuing Gordon.

Gordon ‘Open’ to European Giants Challenge

Bayern Munich are among the Champions League favorites. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Bayern Munich went decades without turning towards English talent, with Canada-born Owen Hargreaves a rare anomoly. Yet, now they could be poised to pair Harry Kane with compatriot Gordon.

The German champions have been repeatedly linked with the direct runner, who would be challening for a starting spot with the talented Luis Díaz. Despite the fierce competiton for places which would await him in Munich, Gordon is described as “open” to a move by BBC Sport. In fact, the report goes so far as to say that it has a “good chance of happening.”

Vincent Kompany obviously appreciates the qualities of the Premier League, particularly at a time when it is widely considered to be the best division on the planet.

Díaz and Nicolas Jackson were signed from Liverpool and Chelsea respectively last summer while Kompany’s predecessor, Thomas Tuchel, was clearly a fan of the English game. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace), João Palhinha (Fulham) as well as Eric Dier and Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) all left England’s top flight for Bayern under the current England boss.

But, if Gordon is to continue that trend, Newcastle’s asking price could be an issure.

‘Likely’—Steep Asking Price for Anthony Gordon Set

Anthony Gordon has plenty of admirers. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Whispers of Gordon being available for $74.6–81.4 million (£55–60 million) in German media have been bluntly rebuffed by The Telegraph. Something in excess of $108.6 million is expected to be required, which would make Gordon the fourth most expensive English player in the history of the sport, narrowly trailing Kane, Declan Rice and Jack Grealish.

Bayern have shown a willingness to make a splash in the transfer market—most notably for Kane—but there is a natural reluctance for hefty fees. “We can afford every transfer we want to make,” CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen declared earlier this season. “But we don’t want to make every one, and certainly not at any price. We define what’s sensible—not others. Our ironclad principle is that we don’t spend more than we earn. That has been true in the past and it will remain true in the future.”

Neither Arsenal nor Liverpool are wedded to a romantic ideal, but could instead be hampered by the Premier League’s economic restraints. It has been widely reported that the Gunners need to offload one of their first-choice starters to bring in the funds to balance years of excessive spending. There is even the depressing prospect of cashing in on the club’s youth prospects.

Slot has explicitly stressed that Liverpool must get the exports sorted before any acquisitions. “This model of the club means that we have to sell, usually, to buy,” the Liverpool boss claimed recently. “It’s a big challenge. It was already last season and it’s going to be a challenge in the summer again.” Whether Gordon is worth that challenge remains to be seen.

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