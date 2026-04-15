Hugo Ekitike Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for Liverpool Star

A miserable Champions League night for Liverpool took another downward turn when Hugo Ekitiké collapsed to the turf late in the first half of the 2–0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

The summer signing was in visible distress as he left the pitch on a stretcher and immediate fears of a serious problem were exacerbated by Arne Slot’s postgame comments.

“Hugo looks really bad but it is difficult to say how bad,” Slot confessed.

“Let’s see. It doesn’t look good, that is clear.”

Center back Ibrahima Konaté was similarly downbeat, adding: “I think it is bad. I don’t know, I have heard many things, I have no word to talk about that because with the World Cup coming it is very, very hard for him and I send him my prayers.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Ekitiké’s injury.

What Injury Does Ekitiké Have?

There was immediate concern from both sets of players. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

No formal diagnosis has been revealed just yet, but fans were left incredibly worried by the sight of a devastated Ekitiké needing a stretcher to leave the field.

Ekitiké was grabbing his ankle as he sat on the ground, indicating a potential Achilles injury. Problems in that area can range in severity, with the dreaded ACL injury among the worst possible outcomes for the Frenchman.

Reports in France state that, unfortunately, Ekitiké has ruptured his Achilles tendon, forcing him into an extended period on the sidelines.

When Will Ekitiké Return From Injury?

Ekitiké left the field on a stretcher. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Again, a timeline can only be established once the full extent of Ekitiké’s injury is determined.

If Ekitiké has suffered an ACL injury, the usual recovery timeline sits at around nine months and it would take a superhuman effort for him to be back on the pitch before the end of 2026.

His absence could stretch well into 2027 if any setbacks arise. Realistically, Ekitiké may not be back to his best until the start of the 2027–28 campaign.

What Matches Could Ekitiké Miss Through Injury?

More bad news for Arne Slot. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

With just six games and as many weeks left of the season, Ekitiké’s 2025–26 campaign was accepted to be over before any tests were conducted.

A ruptured Achilles means Ekitiké is staring at nine months on the sidelines at the very least. Not only is his season over, but the Frenchman will also be denied a spot at his first World Cup, which gets underway in just under eight weeks.

Nine months would put Ekitiké’s return at January 2027 but, as Slot has been eager to stress this season with fellow striker Alexander Isak, being back on the pitch is not the same as returning to a pre-injury level.

While Liverpool fans may see Ekitiké back in action early next year, they will have to be incredibly patient while he works his way back to full fitness.

Liverpool’s Remaining Premier League Fixtures

Opponent Date Everton (A) April 19 Crystal Palace (H) April 25 Man Utd (A) May 3 Chelsea (H) May 9 Aston Villa (A) May 17 Brentford (H) May 24

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