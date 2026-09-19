Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Brighton: Gunners Humiliated in Shock Implosion

Arsenal’s perfect start to the season came to an emphatic end as they were thrashed 3–0 by Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

The reigning champions were stunned by their in-form hosts during a chastening first half at the Amex Stadium. Their usually watertight defense was surprisingly generous as Brighton entered the break with a two-goal lead courtesy of long-range strikes from Pascal Groß and Charalampos Kostoulas.

Arsenal desperately required a response after the break, but they continued to be bullied by the Seagulls. Chema Andrés supplied his side’s third goal of the game as his towering header made for an unassailable lead.

The closing half-hour came and went without any Arsenal improvements as Kai Havertz squandered their best opportunity to reduce the deficit. A goal would have flattered the visitors, however, who deservedly fell to their first loss of the campaign.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Arsenal were surprisingly slack at the back. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Arsenal’s defense has again been the source of their success early in the campaign. Morgan Rogers was the only player to have breached David Raya’s goal during the opening four league matches of their title defense, and they had allowed just 2.7 expected goals prior to their trip down to the south coast on Saturday.

But there was a stench of complacency around their first-half performance, especially in defensive zones as Brighton pressed and harried from the first kick. Slack passing and an almost anonymous attacking threat were only part of the problem, with a normally impenetrable backline delivering a shockingly sluggish performance.

Brighton’s two goals, which were remarkably similar in execution, ruthlessly punished Arsenal’s lackadaisical defending. Groß and Kostoulas were both given time and space to pick their spot 20 yards from goal, unimpeded by red jerseys which afforded them too much room. There was no urgency to close down the man in possession, with Gabriel particularly culpable for not rushing out to block either effort—although blame also lies with several of his teammates.

Mikel Arteta’s men were similarly pitiful after the restart and even a familiar friend turned against them as Brighton put the game beyond doubt. Non-existent marking while defending a corner allowed Chema to rub further salt in their wounds, and Arsenal’s response to conceding a third was equally worrying.

The traveling supporters eager to see a fiery reaction in the closing stages were left bitterly disappointed, with Arsenal just as dire in the final third as they were in defense. Their players looked understandably shell-shocked and were completely unable to snatch momentum from their far superior hosts.

While Arsenal shouldn’t be overly concerned by one subpar performance—especially considering how resilient they’ve become under Arteta—the air of invincibility that has surrounded them in recent weeks has now evaporated.

Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Brighton (4-2-3-1)

Bukayo Saka was unable to provide a moment of magic. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: David Raya—5.7: Unable to rebuff Groß or Kostoulas, such was the accuracy of their thunderous drives from range. Similarly helpless when Brighton grabbed their third.

RB: Jurriën Timber—5.8: Timber’s first start since March brought with it some awkward moments under intense pressure. Maxim De Cuyper gave him no time to think.

CB: Ezri Konsa—5.6: A bad day at the office for Konsa and his Arsenal teammates. The summer signing is still developing his relationship with Gabriel—and that was painfully obvious at the Amex.

CB: Gabriel—6.3: The Brazilian could have—and arguably should have—leapt forward to close down Groß and Kostoulas before they struck goalward. Caught under the ball as Chema powered home his header. Guilty of an embarrassing dive.

LB: Riccardo Calafiori—6.0: Failed to press Groß for Brighton’s opener and ineffective during his regular forward forays deep into opposition territory.

CM: Bruno Guimarães—6.5: Promoted to the starting lineup after last weekend’s super strike at Sunderland, but failed to impose himself in or out of possession. Deservedly hooked on the hour.

CM: Declan Rice—6.2: Nowhere near his imperious best and spent the majority of the contest berating his Arsenal teammates for their lack of effort. A loss of composure culminated with a petty kick-out at Malick Yalcouyé in the dying embers.

RW: Bukayo Saka—7.0: Spurned an excellent opportunity just moments before Brighton doubled their advantage and rarely threatened Brighton’s defense beyond the opening 20 minutes.

AM: Martin Ødegaard—6.0: Arsenal’s captain has been excellent this season, but he produced absolutely nothing here. Brighton were quick to smother him whenever he received possession.

LW: Christos Tzolis—6.3: The Greek winger was lively for the opening half-hour, but subsequently waned alongside his attacking teammates.

ST: Kai Havertz—6.5: Shooting opportunities were few and far between before the German missed a one-on-one in the second half. Lost possession and then surrendered the corner from which Brighton scored their third.

SUB: Martín Zubimendi (61’ for Timber)—6.3: Made no difference to proceedings.

SUB: Mikel Merino (61’ for Guimarães)—6.1: Completely ineffective in bolstering the middle of the field.

SUB: Viktor Gyökeres (72’ for Ødegaard)—6.0: Created nothing and was given no service.

SUB: Eberechi Eze (72’ for Tzolis)—6.3: Rarely involved.

SUB: Max Dowman (81’ for Saka)—N/A

Subs not used: Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK), Piero Hincapié, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Gabriel operated below his usual level. | Gareth Fuller/PA Images/Getty Images

Arsenal’s defense were probably due an off-day, but this was an extremely poor showing. Ezri Konsa and Gabriel struggled against Brighton’s electric band of willing runners, while Riccardo Calafiori and Jurriën Timber were just as unsteady in wide areas. On this occasion, even David Raya was unable to spare Arsenal’s blushes.

and struggled against Brighton’s electric band of willing runners, while and were just as unsteady in wide areas. On this occasion, even was unable to spare Arsenal’s blushes. With their defense misfiring, the onus was on Arsenal’s attacking players to spark a comeback. But Brighton’s rearguard didn’t need to escape second gear to thwart the likes of Havertz , Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard , all of whom were guilty of timid displays.

, and , all of whom were guilty of timid displays. Midfield is an area of strength and depth for Arsenal, but they missed the calming presence of Myles Lewis-Skelly in the engine room. Bruno Guimarães was thrust into the XI in his place, offering very little assurance or defensive solidity.

The Numbers That Explain Arsenal’s Humiliation

Brighton were by far the livelier side throughout, with Arsenal trailing them for shots, shots on target and big chances .

. The Gunners failed to find the net in the Premier League for the first time since a goalless draw with Nottingham Forest eight months ago.

Arsenal missed the chance to win 10 Premier League matches in a row for the first time since 2004.

Statistic Brighton Arsenal Possession 40% 60% Expected Goals (xG) 1.33 1.47 Total Shots 17 9 Shots on Target 5 2 Big Chances 4 2 Pass Accuracy 76% 84% Fouls Committed 13 10 Corners 5 5