Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Leeds: Guimaraes Saves Gunners From Successive Slip-Ups

Arsenal returned to Premier League action with a crucial 2–1 comeback victory over Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

There was understandable rustiness in the Arsenal ranks following a protracted international break, with a lethargic first-half performance yielding just one shot on target. Leeds offered the greater attacking threat on the counter, forcing David Raya into some critical saves.

There was nothing the goalkeeper could do to prevent James Justin opening the scoring 10 minutes after the restart, however, with the Leeds defender deservedly firing the visitors in front when connecting with Gabriel Gudmundsson’s cross.

But Arsenal’s misery was short-lived. By the 70th minute, the hosts found themselves in front, with Riccardo Calafiori’s equalizer shifting momentum in their favor and laying the foundations for substitute Bruno Guimarães to finish off a beautiful move from the edge of the penalty box.

The Brazilian’s strike was the final meaningful act of the match as the Gunners eased their way to the final whistle and three vital points.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Arsenal showed great character to complete their comeback. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

All eyes were on how Arsenal would respond to their first setback as Premier League champions. Having had the luxury—or hindrance, depending on your outlook—of a three-week hiatus following the deserved 3–0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, there was pressure on the Gunners to return to winning ways with a coherent performance.

Coherent certainly didn’t accurately describe Arsenal’s first-half showing as frustrations grew inside the Emirates. They found themselves unable to penetrate a watertight Leeds defense brimming with power and confidence, while also looking susceptible to quick transitions at the other end of the field—a problem which was emphatically punished by Brighton.

Sloppiness continued to undermine Mikel Arteta’s side after the break and it was little surprise to see Leeds net the first goal of the encounter. The usually impenetrable Arsenal defense was caught cold and, as they did against Brighton, looked alarmingly porous.

But, as great champions do, Arsenal fought their way back from the brink. Persistence paid off as Calafiori swiftly leveled and, all of a sudden, it was the home team who were completely dominating proceedings. The turnaround, which was completed by Guimarães following a stunning Arsenal move, underlined the remarkable attitude of Arteta’s men.

To win titles, such gritty victories are required. Arsenal enjoyed plenty of hard-fought, narrow triumphs en route to the Premier League trophy last season and this was yet another example of their commitment to the cause.

Sure, this wasn’t a vintage Arsenal display, but it was ultimately the perfect response to humiliation at the Amex Stadium.

Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Leeds (4-2-3-1)

Raya was busy in north London. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: David Raya—7.5: Tested more frequently than he might have expected and produced some important saves when left exposed by his back four.

RB: Ben White—7.8: White usually enjoys a near telepathic connection with Bukayo Saka, but it eluded the pair on this occasion as Leeds dug in impressively. At least registered an assist with his final touch before being withdrawn.

CB: Ezri Konsa—7.3: Recovered from a dead leg sustained on England duty, but struggled during his physical battles with compatriot Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The Leeds forward was a constant source of concern for Konsa and his center back partner Gabriel.

CB: Gabriel—6.6: Not the Brazilian’s cleanest performance and arguably should have done better when attempting to rebuff Justin’s shot from the goal line.

LB: Riccardo Calafiori—8.0: The 24-year-old has often been an important outlet in attacking zones for Arsenal this season and he added to a growing tally of goal involvements when popping up with a timely equalizer.

CM: Declan Rice—8.3: Refreshed after a well-earned rest over the break and galloped around the field with typical enthusiasm. Made some important interventions, before supplying a sublime flick to assist Guimarães.

CM: Myles Lewis-Skelly—7.1: Some characteristically classy glides through midfield were the best Lewis-Skelly could muster during an unspectacular display.

RW: Bukayo Saka—7.4: Thwarted surprisingly easily by Gudmundsson and Co. Leeds were quick to double up on Saka and smother him at every opportunity.

AM: Martin Ødegaard—7.3: After such an impressive start to the season—which included four assists for Norway over the international period—more was expected of Arsenal’s captain. However, he did improve significantly in the final half-hour.

LW: Noni Madueke—7.7: Selected ahead of Eberechi Eze and certainly offered some necessary directness. Madueke’s speed and endeavor created issues for Leeds, even if his end product wasn’t always perfect.

ST: Kai Havertz—6.7: After shaking off an injury suffered with the German national team, Havertz was a notch or two below his usual standards. Found it difficult to find space in the final third.

SUB: Bruno Guimarães (63’ for Lewis-Skelly)—7.8: Produced an excellent driven finish to clinch the winner and score his second Arsenal goal.

SUB: Viktor Gyökeres (63’ for Havertz)—6.5: Unable to make it five consecutive matches with a goal for club and country.

SUB: Jurriën Timber (63’ for White)—6.3: Steady upon arrival.

SUB: Piero Hincapié (82’ for Calafiori)—N/A

SUB: Mikel Merino (90’ for Ødegaard)—N/A

Subs not used: Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK), Martín Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze, Max Dowman.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Kai Havertz didn’t have his best day. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Guimarães not only scored the decisive goal at the Emirates, he re-energized the Arsenal midfield when called upon by Arteta. The Brazilian entered the fray and immediately exhibited his trademark tenacity in and out of possession, helping change the game and further underscore Arsenal’s incredible depth.

not only scored the decisive goal at the Emirates, he re-energized the Arsenal midfield when called upon by Arteta. The Brazilian entered the fray and immediately exhibited his trademark tenacity in and out of possession, helping change the game and further underscore Arsenal’s incredible depth. On a day where his defense performed below its peak, Raya deserves huge credit for making some significant saves, especially during the first half. Arsenal are fortunate to have such a reliable presence in between the posts.

deserves huge credit for making some significant saves, especially during the first half. Arsenal are fortunate to have such a reliable presence in between the posts. It’s hard to feel that Kai Havertz wasn’t rushed back into the XI following a minor injury sustained on international duty. The striker spurned both chances that came his way and managed just 23 touches before being sacrificed.

The Numbers That Explain Arsenal’s Turnaround

Arsenal made massive improvements in the second half, conjuring 2.17 expected goals, five shots on target and three big chances after the break .

. After three clean sheets from their first four league matches, the Gunners have now conceded four times in their last two outings.

Arsenal extended their remarkable unbeaten run against Leeds to 17 matches in all competitions following Saturday’s triumph.

Statistic Arsenal Leeds Possession 58% 42% Expected Goals (xG) 2.58 0.68 Total Shots 13 11 Shots on Target 6 5 Big Chances 4 3 Pass Accuracy 85% 79% Fouls Committed 12 20 Corners 2 4