Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa: Gabriel Returns for Crunch Match
Arsenal host Aston Villa on Tuesday night in what promises to be one of the Premier League’s most thrilling fixtures this season.
The Gunners arrive at the clash top of the table, looking like the strongest title contenders they have been under Mikel Arteta. However, they face Villa—the league’s most in-form side.
The Villans come in on the back of a club record 11 consecutive wins in all competitions, leaving a trail of fallen teams including Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal, who they defeated 2-1 at Villa Park in the reverse fixture earlier in December thanks to a dramatic late goal from Emiliano Buendía.
The stakes are even higher this time. A win would extend Arsenal’s lead to five points (at least until Manchester City face Sunderland on New Year’s Day), while defeat for the Gunners would allow Villa to draw level on points with them and open the door for City to get in front.
Here’s how Arteta could line up his side against Villa on Tuesday.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Raya was reliable once more as Arsenal edged past Brighton 2-1 on Saturday, pulling off a few key saves and helping spark counters with his distribution, even if it lacked its usual precision.
RB: Declan Rice—With Jurrien Timber doubtful and Ben White still sidelined, Rice covered at right back against Brighton and did well. He’s likely to start there again versus Villa, even if it means playing out of his preferred position.
CB: Gabriel Magalhães—Gabriel made his first appearance since November against Brighton, coming on for around 20 minutes. Arteta will be eager to get him starting games.
CB: William Saliba—Saliba wasn’t overly tested against Brighton but handled his duties efficiently, as always. He’s certain to start against Villa.
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—A late addition to the team, Lewis-Skelly struggled at times against Brighton, losing a few duels and looking exposed. But with Ricardo Califiori sidelined, he remains Arsenal’s only viable option at left back.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—Arsenal’s leader and maestro is finally showing his best form, aided by Martín Zubimendi alongside him, which gives Ødegaard the freedom to create and attack. The Norwegian will be pivotal against Villa’s defensively solid midfield.
CM: Martín Zubimendi—The Spaniard has been near-flawless this season, quickly becoming one of Arteta’s most reliable lieutenants in the middle of the pitch.
CM: Mikel Merino—Arsenal’s utility man. With Rice expected to cover at right back for the second game running, Merino is likely to slot into his natural midfield role, where his composure and tactical awareness make him a reliable presence.
RW: Bukayo Saka—Arsenal’s talisman on the right. While he hasn’t found the net against Villa in his last four encounters, expect him to be a big part of any attacking threat on Tuesday night.
ST: Viktor Gyökeres—The striker has struggled for consistency this season, with just five Premier League goals so far, two of which were from the penalty spot. Tuesday’s clash offers him another opportunity to step up and justify the Gunners’ summer investment.
LW: Leandro Trossard—Holding off competition from Gabriel Martinelli and Eberechi Eze, Trossard has thrived on the left this season. He’s likely to keep his place for the clash against Villa.