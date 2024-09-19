Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Atalanta – Champions League
Arsenal begins its second Champions League campaign under Mikel Arteta this Thursday traveling to Atalanta.
The Gunners come into the tie after picking up its third-straight north London derby victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Arteta defeated Ange Postecoglou's team without Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard picking up three crucial points before traveling to face Manchester City this weekend in the Premier League. Before that, it's a clash with Gian Piero Gasperini's side, the reigning Europa League champion, at Gewiss Stadium.
Arsenal welcomes Rice back into the side, but Ødegaard should miss out once again after picking up an ankle injury playing for Norway. Here's how Arsenal could line up in its first Champions League game of the season.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Atalanta – Champions League (4–3–3)
GK: David Raya – Arsenal's man between the sticks gets the start hoping to secure another clean sheet on the road this season.
LB: Jurrien Timber – Timber keeps his place in the starting XI as the Dutch defender continues his strong run of form.
CB: Gabriel – Fresh off the game-winner in the north London derby, Gabriel partners William Saliba in defense.
CB: William Saliba – No surprise here. Saliba and Gabriel are the top defensive pairing in England.
RB: Benjamin White – White didn't have the best game against Spurs, but he's been one of the most consistent players of the Mikel Arteta era.
CM: Declan Rice – Rice comes back into the side in midfield.
CM: Jorginho – Arteta preferred having Jorginho in the Champions League last season to provide more control in midfield. He comes back into the side after starting last weekend.
CM: Thomas Partey – Partey has looked off the pace, but he's the best true midfield option available still until Ødegaard returns. He'll sit between Rice and Jorginho.
LW: Leandro Trossard – Arguably Arsenal's best finisher at the club gets the start on the left after playing in midfield against Spurs.
ST: Kai Havertz – Havertz has three goal contributions through four Premier League games. He leads the line once again.
RW: Bukayo Saka – The Arsenal starboy starts once again, but Mikel Arteta could look to give him a rest early in the second half if a two-goal lead is established with Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus needing minutes.