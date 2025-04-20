Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Ipswich Town: Premier League
Following a brilliant midweek win at the Santiago Bernabéu, Arsenal return to Premier League action with a visit to Ipswich Town.
Mikel Arteta's side dominated title holders Real Madrid over both legs in the Champions League quarterfinals and are now semifinalists of the competition for the first time in over 15 years. Arsenal's focus for what's left of the season is firmly placed on challenging for their first ever European trophy, but there's still domestic games left to play.
The Premier League title race looks over, but the Gunners will hope to postpone Liverpool's celebrations as long as possible. An Arsenal win against Ipswich Town would delay Liverpool's wait to lift the trophy and would all but clinch Arsenal's place in next season's Champions League.
Arteta could rest some of his key players considering the recent, exhausting trip to Madrid and that his side play Crystal Palace on Wednesday. Arsenal can't afford to lose more players to injury before the start of their Champions League semifinals tie vs. PSG.
Here's what Arsenal's XI could look like vs. Ipswich Town.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Ipswich Town (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya: The Spaniard has 11 clean sheets in the Premier League season.
RB: Ben White— White has started just two games for Arsenal in 2025 and will be eager to impress and return to form.
CB: William Saliba— Saliba will keep his place in the lineup and lead Arsenal's defense.
CB: Jakub Kiwior— Kiwior held his ground vs. Real Madrid and he'll be a much-needed piece for Arteta for the remaining of the season given Gabriel's injury.
LB: Kieran Tierney— The Scot will give Miles Lewis-Skelly some recovery time and cover the left flank.
CM: Thomas Partey— Partey will anchor the midfield.
CM: Oleksandr Zinchenko— The Ukraine international started in midfield last time out in the Premier League vs. Brentford.
CM: Mikel Merino— Merino will be the most advanced midfielder, having the freedom to crash the box as has become his signature off-late.
RW: Ethan Nwaneri— The 18-year-old will look to score in the Premier League for the first time since the 5–1 victory over Manchester City.
ST: Leandro Trossard— Trossard will return to the lineup and lead the line looking for his sixth league goal of the season.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli— The Brazilian winger will be confident after scoring against Real Madrid at the Bernabéu.