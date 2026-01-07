Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool: Saka Returns for Battle of Giants
Arsenal’s Premier League title credentials will be put to the ultimate test when champions Liverpool visit the Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners have lost just two matches across all competitions this season and while one of those was at Anfield back in August, they head into the midweek battle with Liverpool as significant favourites.
Mikel Arteta’s men are on fire right now having won their previous five Premier League matches and exhibited what they are all about by besting Bournemouth at the weekend—despite operating below their usual standards.
Arne Slot’s inconsistent Reds will provide a challenge for Arsenal given the individual quality in their ranks, but Arsenal are brimming with confidence as they seek another statement win on home turf.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Raya will be fearing a busy evening against Liverpool but might enjoy a quieter night than expected. Liverpool are struggling in the final third and have lacked attacking spark in recent outings.
RB: Jurriën Timber—Liverpool have lacked dynamism down their left flank since Luis Díaz’s departure but Timber will remain wary of the threats posed by fellow countryman Cody Gakpo or Florian Wirtz.
CB: William Saliba—Saliba is grateful to have his preferred centre back partner available once more and his night could be made easier by Hugo Ekitiké’s potential absence.
CB: Gabriel—Given Liverpool’s inability to defend set pieces, Gabriel will be licking his lips ahead of Thursday’s duel. He’s scored in successive games since his return to the team and will be the target of Arsenal corners, free kicks and long throws.
LB: Piero Hincapié—Riccardo Calafiori’s injury means Hincapié will once again start at left back and the one-time Liverpool transfer target has adapted to English football remarkably well. He will be relieved to avoid a battle with Mohamed Salah, who is still at the Africa Cup of Nations.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—Arsenal’s skipper has been back to his creative best in recent matches and is once more pulling the strings in the engine room. The Norwegian’s distribution could make the difference in north London.
CM: Martín Zubimendi—Given how brilliantly Zubimendi has started his Arsenal career, Liverpool will be even more frustrated that the Spaniard snubbed them back in 2024. He often lives in the shadows of the flashier Ødegaard and Declan Rice, but he’s just as crucial to Arsenal’s success.
CM: Declan Rice—Rice’s box-crashing ability was on full show against Bournemouth last time out as he produced two composed finishes to help the Gunners to a crucial victory. The Englishman is so often the man for the big occasion.
RW: Bukayo Saka—Saka earned a rest at Bournemouth as he started on the bench but he was still able to notch an assist as a substitute. He will fancy his chances against Liverpool’s summer signing Milos Kerkez.
ST: Viktor Gyökeres—Arsenal need more from Gyökeres, who is arguably the only player currently under-delivering in their squad. He’s at risk of losing his place to Gabriel Jesus and the returning Kai Havertz if there aren’t quick-fire improvements.
LW: Leandro Trossard—Trossard regularly supplies decisive goals in crucial matches and it would be no surprise to see him influence Thursday’s game. The Belgian’s actually produced more league goals and assists than Saka this season.