Arsenal’s Premier League Title Slip-Up: Five Gameweeks That Could Decide Champions

Arsenal appeared an unstoppable juggernaut earlier this season but recent missteps have galvanised their Premier League title rivals.

Arsenal inexplicably surrendered a two-goal lead at bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday night to make it just two wins from their last seven Premier League matches. They are now five points ahead of Manchester City and eight clear of Aston Villa, having played a game more.

The door has been left ajar as the title race heats up and there remains plenty of time for further twists and turns heading down the stretch.

Here are five critical gameweeks to come that could dramatically alter the title fight.

Gameweek 27

The north London derby always provides fireworks. | Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester City vs. Newcastle United —Feb. 21, 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET

—Feb. 21, 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET Aston Villa vs. Leeds United —Feb. 21, 3:00 p.m. GMT / 10:00 a.m. ET

—Feb. 21, 3:00 p.m. GMT / 10:00 a.m. ET Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal—Feb. 22, 4.30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET

This coming weekend offers Arsenal the perfect opportunity to respond to back-to-back draws. Unfortunately for Mikel Arteta’s men, the ferocity and unpredictability of the north London derby awaits.

Igor Tudor oversees his first match as Spurs manager after the necessary dismissal of Thomas Frank. With the Lilywhites genuinely fighting the prospect of relegation, they will be highly motivated to move further clear of the drop zone and dent the title bid of their neighbours at the same time.

Arsenal are not the only title contender facing a challenging fixture. City welcome an admittedly fatigued Newcastle United side to the Etihad, the Magpies having only just returned from a lengthy trip to Qarabağ. A 6–1 victory there should energise them following the gruelling journey.

City lost at St James’s park earlier this season but beat Newcastle in both legs of their Carabao Cup semi-final. Still, Pep Guardiola’s side have proven an inconsistent beast and must be at their best against the Tyneside visitors.

Villa are very much on the fringes of the title race but still deserve to be in the conversation. Welcoming Leeds United to the west midlands this weekend, they will be eager to capitalise on potential dropped points from their rivals.

Gameweek 28

Arsenal have fought some tough battles with Chelsea. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Aston Villa —Feb. 27, 8:00 p.m. GMT / 3:00 p.m. ET

—Feb. 27, 8:00 p.m. GMT / 3:00 p.m. ET Leeds United vs. Manchester City —Feb. 28, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET

—Feb. 28, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET Arsenal vs. Chelsea—Mar. 1, 4.30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET

Things don’t get any easier for Arsenal in Gameweek 28, the Gunners kicking off March with another London derby. This time they will have the backing of the Emirates Stadium crowd when they step out against Chelsea—they have beaten the Blues twice already in 2026, in the Carabao Cup.

Liam Rosenior’s resurgent Chelsea should utilise a more attack-minded approach than they did during their recent 1–0 defeat at Arsenal, with the myriad of offensive threats likely to cause issues for an increasingly shaky Gunners backline.

Elland Road has proven a difficult venue for travelling teams this season but City will be expected to triumph on their trip to Yorkshire. However, it’s worth remembering that Pep Guardiola’s men required a stoppage-time winner in the reverse fixture, having initially surrendered a two-goal advantage.

Villa will kick off Gameweek 28, journeying to local rivals Wolves. Despite Arsenal’s collapse at Molineux, there’s a reason the Old Gold are at the foot of the table on just 10 points. Unai Emery’s side should achieve what the Spaniard’s former club couldn’t and clinch victory.

Gameweek 33

A blokcbuster clash arrives in Gameweek 33. | Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City vs. Arsenal —Date, kick-off time TBC

—Date, kick-off time TBC Aston Villa vs. Sunderland—Date, kick-off time TBC

It’s difficult to predict how the summit of the Premier League will look come Gameweek 33, but Arsenal’s trip to Manchester is certain to have an enormous impact on the destination of the crown.

City boast home advantage for what will be their third meeting of the season—the Carabao Cup final is contested before this Etihad clash—and Guardiola will hope for a better outcome than in the first duel between the sides.

Gabriel Martinelli’s stoppage-time equaliser ensured Arsenal took a point from the battle in north London, the Brazilian’s only league goal of the season so far potentially crucial come the campaign‘s conclusion. Arsenal would likely be satisfied with a draw in April—depending on their place in the table by that point, of course—especially given their poor record at the Etihad.

Villa will be watching with glee if they’re still in the title picture by the battle of behemoths, although a visit from Sunderland will prove a tricky fixture for them. The Black Cats continue to make life difficult for top-level opponents, even if their outstanding early season form is fading slightly.

Gameweek 34

Newcastle could have a significant impact on the destination of the title. | Lee Parker/CameraSport/Getty Images

Arsenal vs. Newcastle United —Date, kick-off time TBC

—Date, kick-off time TBC Burnley vs. Manchester City —Date, kick-off time TBC

—Date, kick-off time TBC Fulham vs. Aston Villa—Date, kick-off time TBC

Arsenal follow their awkward trip to Manchester with a similarly tricky match-up with Newcastle. Eddie Howe’s side has caused major issues for the Gunners in previous seasons, although it was the league leaders who triumphed in the reverse fixture at St James’s Park.

A remarkable late turnaround was completed by Gabriel, who headed home the winner in the sixth minute of stoppage time during a 2–1 win in September. Newcastle’s record in this fixture is much stronger on home soil but they did taste victory at the Emirates last term in the Carabao Cup.

City are gifted one of their simplest remaining fixtures in Gameweek 34, travelling to strugglers Burnley—one of their favourite opponents. In the 19 matches Guardiola has played against the Clarets, he has won 18, with a total aggregate score of 63–7. Even the most optimistic Arsenal and Villa fans won’t be expecting a surprise at Turf Moor.

The Villans are also on the road as they prepare for the seldom straightforward trip to Fulham. However, they have a terrific record against the London club, winning seven of their last eight in this fixture.

Gameweek 38

A dramatic final day lays in wait. | Marc Atkins/AVFC/Aston Villa FC/Getty Images

Manchester City vs. Aston Villa —May 24, 4:00 p.m. BST / 11:00 a.m. ET

—May 24, 4:00 p.m. BST / 11:00 a.m. ET Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal—May 24, 4:00 p.m. BST / 11:00 a.m. ET

Should the Premier League title race come down to the final day, then we could be in store for one of the all-time finales in the competition’s rich history.

Two of the potential candidates face off against one another, with City hosting Villa in an enticing clash. Meanwhile, Arsenal travel to Crystal Palace for what will be Oliver Glasner’s final match in charge of the Eagles.

City are ever so lethal in the closing weeks of the season and have the knowhow should the race be decided in Gameweek 38. Arsenal, on the other hand, will be seeking to exorcise their demons for a first title in over two decades.

