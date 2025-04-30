Arsenal’s Semifinal Disappointments Are Shocking Under Mikel Arteta
Arsenal lost the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals to Paris Saint-Germain at Emirates Stadium putting their season in jeopardy.
Arsenal's season runs the risk of informally concluding if they can't overturn a one-goal deficit next week at the Parc des Princes. The Premier League title race is over and they aren't in the FA Cup. All they're playing for is the big one, but history and statistics aren't on their side after recent semifinals... let alone the Champions League.
Arsenal haven't won their last seven semifinal matches in all competitions. To make matters worse, they haven't scored in six straight.
Arsenal's Last Seven Semifinal Results in All Competitions
- Apr. 29, 2025: 0-1 loss vs. Paris Saint-Germain (H) - Champions League semifinals
- Feb. 5, 2025: 0-2 loss vs. Newcastle United (A) - Carabao Cup semifinals
- Jan. 7, 2025: 0-2 loss vs. Newcastle United (H) - Carabao Cup semifinals
- Jan. 20, 2022: 0-2 loss vs. Liverpool (H) - Carabao Cup semifinals
- Jan. 13, 2022: 0-0 draw vs. Liverpool (A) - Carabao Cup semifinals
- May 6, 2021: 0-0 draw vs. Villarreal (H) - Europa League semifinals
- Apr. 29, 2021: 1-2 loss vs. Villarreal (A) - Europa League semifinals
What's even more concerning is that even through multiple phases of Arteta's Arsenal, the team still showcases traits from the loss to Villarreal four years ago. The Arsenal that failed to beat Villarreal isn't the same side on paper that lost to Newcastle United or PSG this season. This Arsenal should be more sound tactically, experienced and ready for the occasion. Instead, the Arsenal that took the pitch vs. PSG brought back memories of a side that looked naïve, nervous and unsure of themselves. A stark contrast to the side that eliminated Real Madrid.
TV commentator Steve McManaman correctly called out, among all the fanfare and excitement of beating Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, that the result doesn't matter unless you go on and win the competition. It wasn't to downplay the results over two legs, but to highlight that the team must remain focused. The tournament wasn't won in Madrid. If they go out to PSG, or lose a final to Barcelona or Inter Milan, the Real Madrid quarterfinal tie will just be remembered as a great night for the club, players and fans. They need the silverware.
The team's need for a striker, dynamic winger and creative midfielder are well documented, but they allowed PSG to dictate the tempo. If not for some better finishing, this tie could already be over. They must be more prepared, and should be with Thomas Partey back in the fold next week.
The last semifinal Arsenal won was back on July 18, 2020 in the FA Cup. Arteta, just a few months into the job, defeated his mentor Pep Guardiola and Manchester City that day. Arsenal and Arteta would go on to defeat Chelsea to lift the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium. Before that, Unai Emery guided Arsenal to a Europa League final the season prior after defeating Valencia in the semis.
Arsenal have to overturn seven matches of bad fortune, and the pressure of never winning the Champions League, in a hostile environment next Wednesday. Otherwise, all they'll be playing for is securing qualification for next season.