‘Bargain Basement’—Arsenal Take Rodrygo Stance After Kai Havertz Injury
Although Kai Havertz is set for a spell on the sidelines, Arsenal are reportedly not interested in pursing a big-money signing like Real Madrid forward Rodrygo.
So much of the Gunners’ 2024–25 season was marred by injury. Havertz was one of several players that spent months sidelined, forcing Mikel Arteta to deploy natural midfielder Mikel Merino as a No. 9.
Havertz recovered from the hamstring problem that plagued him last campaign, but has now suffered a knee injury just one match into Arsenal’s 2025–26 Premier League title push. The German joins Gabriel Jesus, who is still recovering from an ACL injury, on the sidelines, leaving Viktor Gyökeres as the club’s only fit striker.
The lack of depth in the position could prompt Arsenal to turn to the transfer market for an attacking reinforcement late in the window. The Gunners have been linked with Real Madrid’s Rodrygo all summer long, but a deal for the Brazilian forward is not likely to be on the cards.
The Telegraph reports Arsenal are looking at the loan and “bargain basement” markets if Havertz will be unavailable for a prolonged period. The club is not expected to spend “significant” money to find a replacement, ruling out Rodrygo from arriving in north London before the September 1 deadline.
Real Madrid are thought to have set a €90 million (£78.6 million, $105.7 million) asking price for the winger, which Arsenal could only afford if they cash in on some of their own players before the transfer window closes.
Although the Gunners are indeed looking to offload the likes of Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko, they would have to rake in a considerable sum (and quickly) to finance a move for Rodrygo.
Previous reports claimed Arsenal were hopeful Real Madrid would agree to send the Brazil international on loan for the season, but the Spanish giants have made no move to part ways with Rodrygo despite his dwindling minutes under Xabi Alonso.
The more realistic path for Arsenal is to find a cheaper, less sought after option that could add some depth to Arteta’s attacking ranks while Havertz recovers.