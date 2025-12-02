Arsenal’s Three-Word Response to Chelsea’s Myles Lewis-Skelly Interest—Report
When faced with Chelsea’s rumoured interest in Myles Lewis-Skelly, a new report has revealed Arsenal’s firm stance boils down to three words: “Forget about that.”
The academy graduate signed a five-year contract extension over the summer after enjoying a breakthrough 2024–25 campaign in the first team. Lewis-Skelly was a revelation at left back, stepping into midfield and playing with the bravery in possession which is not always the first instinct in a side beholden to Mikel Arteta’s demand for control about all else.
The teenager’s form was rewarded with an England selection—which he marked with a goal on his debut—and saw him start Arsenal’s most important matches during the run-in even when Riccardo Calafiori was fit and available. That pecking order has since reversed.
Lewis-Skelly is yet to start a single Premier League game this season. Arteta has turned to him for three of Arsenal’s Champions League fixtures but Calafiori has re-emerged as the clear first choice domestically, thereby knocking the 19-year-old out of Thomas Tuchel’s recent England squads.
This state of play has prompted a glut of outlets to link Lewis-Skelly with a move away—be that on loan or even a permanent move. As The Athletic recently theorised, the very real threat of missing out on the World Cup this summer “may encourage interested parties to come forward.” Chelsea have bubbled up as a potential admirer.
However, speculation of Lewis-Skelly joining the long list of players to feature for both London clubs has been resoundingly squashed by Fabrizio Romano. The Italian journalist told Chelsea fans to “forget” about a deal for Lewis-Skelly, who is described as a project Arsenal have no intention of letting leave any time soon. Even talk of a January loan was shut down, with sources from the club and player both cited.
Where Myles Lewis-Skelly Could Get Games for Arsenal
The route which Lewis-Skelly took into the first team last term may prove to be his best hope this season: Calafiori’s fitness. The Italy international is yet to miss a game for Arsenal but has a long history of ailments, stretching back to a ruinous ligament injury at his boyhood club Roma back in 2018.
Alternatively, Lewis-Skelly could push for a spot in midfield, having come through the club’s academy as a defensive No. 6. Yet, it can be easy to forget the concussive speed of his rise.
At the start of just last season, the Hale End graduate was still waiting to make his Premier League debut, let alone his European bow. Barely a year later, he has started eight of Arsenal’s last 10 Champions League fixtures.
As Lewis-Skelly admitted back in October: “I’m enjoying it this season. It’s a different experience for me, not playing as much at the moment, but I’m enjoying being part of the team. It’s important to compete for places and I’m a competitive person, so I’m never going to back down. I enjoy the challenge. Being with these boys is a joy.”
However, that’s not to say that Lewis-Skelly is content with his position in the pecking order. “At the end of the day, I just want to express myself. Football’s what I love and I’ll never make excuses if I am playing or not. I just want to go out there and express myself. As long as I’m doing that, I’m giving the gaffer a choice to make.”