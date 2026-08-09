Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund—Friendly: Live Score and Match Stats
Arsenal are back at the Emirates to take on the Bundesliga giants.
After a mixed set of results against Spanish opposition, Arsenal will be relieved to return to the Emirates for a friendly against Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.
The Gunners were humiliated last time out, falling to a sloppy 3–1 defeat to Real Betis which manager Mikel Arteta revealed left the players “fuming.” He will hope to see his side channel that frustration and turn it into a positive result here, even if preseason friendlies count for nothing more than fitness.
Dortmund, meanwhile, are back in Europe following a busy tour of Japan and now have two weeks to prepare for their German Super Cup collision with Bayern Munich.
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