Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund—Friendly: Live Score and Match Stats

After a mixed set of results against Spanish opposition, Arsenal will be relieved to return to the Emirates for a friendly against Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

The Gunners were humiliated last time out, falling to a sloppy 3–1 defeat to Real Betis which manager Mikel Arteta revealed left the players “fuming.” He will hope to see his side channel that frustration and turn it into a positive result here, even if preseason friendlies count for nothing more than fitness.

Dortmund, meanwhile, are back in Europe following a busy tour of Japan and now have two weeks to prepare for their German Super Cup collision with Bayern Munich.

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