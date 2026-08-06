Why Arsenal’s Players Were ‘Fuming’ With Preseason Defeat to Real Betis

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted his side were left seething by the nature of their surprise 3–1 defeat to Real Betis on Wednesday.

A relatively strong starting lineup fell 2–0 down inside 26 minutes and went into the halftime break trailing 3–1. The Gunners dominated possession but were shadows of their usually defensively resolute selves as Betis enjoyed more shots on goal and were excellent value for their victory.

It may have only been a preseason friendly, when building fitness is far more important than results, but Arteta confessed his players did not take their sloppy performance well.

“Very upset, given a hard time,” Arteta revealed of his players’ reactions to defeat. “They are fuming, but this is good. That’s what we need.”

Arteta Pleads for Calm Heads After Bruising Defeat

A strong lineup was stunned by Betis. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

While the Gunners were not at full strength on Wednesday, the starting lineup was the same as the one that began Friday’s 4–1 win over Girona. Viktor Gyökeres, Kai Havertz, Piero Hincapié, Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White were among those lining up alongside summer signing Christos Tzolis.

Backup goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, starting while David Raya recovers from Spain’s run to World Cup glory, endured a particularly bruising showing. It was his error that led to Betis’ opening goal, while Kepa also failed to react to a misplaced pass from Havertz for the third goal.

Most of the game’s action came in the first half, after which Arsenal made a raft of changes which, in typical preseason fashion, disrupted the fluidity of the match.

“It’s true we used 25 players, so you need to give a bit of context to the game,” Arteta explained.

“In the first half, with more starters, two very different things: how we played and how we competed, because we had some fantastic moments in the time we played.

“The way we competed, especially in and around our box in a number of standards that we are used to ... there are things to improve obviously, some positives to take from the game and then a bad result. Sometimes it’s good to create even more fire in the belly.”

Arsenal Still Missing Key Players

Arsenal’s Spaniards are not yet available. | Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images

Arsenal are victims of the success of their players during the World Cup, with many still not yet back in training.

Spain’s winning squad included Raya, Mikel Merino and Martín Zubimendi, while the English quartet of Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka made it to the third-place playoff. Club captain Martin Ødegaard played in the quarterfinals with Norway.

Center back Gabriel and winger Gabriel Martinelli have only just returned after their exploits with Brazil, while French defender William Saliba would still be on vacation even if he had not suffered a back injury that could keep him sidelined for several months.

Ødegaard is expected back imminently and may make his first preseason appearance in Sunday’s friendly against Borussia Dortmund.