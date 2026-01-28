Arsenal vs. Kairat: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

First plays last in the final round of Champions League league phase fixtures when table toppers Arsenal face winless Kairat Almaty.

The Gunners have already clinched their place in the last 16 of the competition after seven successive European victories and will be guaranteed top spot if they avoid defeat to their Kazakhstani opponents on Wednesday night. Given Kairat are already eliminated having picked up just one point during their debut campaign, Arsenal should have few issues.

Frustration will still be lingering in the air at the Emirates Stadium, however, with Arsenal having tasted defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. The 3–2 loss saw their lead at the division’s summit slashed to just four points as questions are raised over the mental fortitude of Mikel Arteta’s men.

Arsenal should at least return to winning ways and provide some much-needed rests for key personnel on Wednesday, even if the fixture has little riding on it.

What Time Does Arsenal vs. Kairat Kick-Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Emirates Stadium

: Emirates Stadium Date : Wednesday, Jan. 28

: Wednesday, Jan. 28 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT

: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT Referee : Urs Schnyder (SUI)

: Urs Schnyder (SUI) VAR: Fedayi San (SUI)

Arsenal vs. Kairat Head-to-Head Record

This is the first ever competitive fixture between Arsenal and Kairat.

Current Form (All Competitions)

Arsenal Kairat Arsenal 2–3 Man Utd - 25/1/26 Kairat 1–4 Club Brugge - 20/1/26 Inter 1–3 Arsenal - 20/1/26 Kairat 0–1 Olympiacos - 9/1/26 Nottingham Forest 0–0 Arsenal - 17/1/26 Copenhagen 3–2 Kairat - 26/11/25 Chelsea 2–3 Arsenal - 14/1/26 Inter 2–1 Kairat - 5/11/26 Portsmouth 1–4 Arsenal - 11/1/26 Kairat 1–1 Astana – 26/11/26

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Kairat on TV, Live Stream

Country TV channel/live stream United Kingdom TNT Sports 7, discovery+, discovery+ App United States Paramount+, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico FOX One

Arsenal Team News

Riccardo Calafiori could return. | Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

Piero Hincapié returned to the starting lineup for the clash with United following a short stint on the sidelines but Riccardo Calafiori remained absent from the squad. The Italian is back in training, though, potentially earning some minutes against Kairat.

Kai Havertz was also absent from the squad against United as Arsenal continue with caution regarding his reintroduction. However, Arteta has confirmed he will earn minutes in the coming weeks and he could feature in some capacity midweek.

Arsenal’s only guaranteed absentee against Kairat is youngster Max Dowman, with Arteta likely to make sweeping changes from the United clash.

Significant alterations will be made. | FotMob

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Kairat (4-2-3-1): Kepa; White, Mosquera, Hincapié, Lewis-Skelly; Nørgaard, Merino; Madueke, Eze, Martinelli; Gyökeres.

Kairat Team News

Kairat will hope to do themselves proud in London. | FILIPE AMORIM/AFP/Getty Images

Kairat’s domestic season doesn’t begin until March, with the club’s last four matches all coming in the Champions League, but they are still battling some fitness issues.

Dastan Satpayev, who will join Chelsea this summer, could miss out after he was absent from last week’s 4–1 defeat to Club Brugge. The 17-year-old could be joined by Olzhas Baybek and Azamat Tuyakbayev on the sidelines.

Kairat’s winter recruits are ineligible to feature.

Kairat Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

The odds are stacked against Kairat. | FotMob

Kairat predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Anarbekov; Tapalov, Martynovich, Sorokin, Mata; Glazer, Kasabulat; Mrynskiy, Jorginho, Gromyko; Edmilson.

Arsenal vs. Kairat Score Prediction

Kairat are bottom of the standings for a reason. One draw, six defeats and 19 goals conceded tells the story of a side completely out of their depth.

A first Champions League league phase victory will have to wait until a future season with the minnows unlikely to even get on the scoresheet against Arsenal, let alone secure a miraculous victory.

Even a much-changed Arsenal XI should waltz to three points and maintain the club’s perfect European record, with the lack of pressure perhaps allowing for a more free-flowing performance than Arteta witnessed against United at the weekend.

Prediction: Arsenal 3–0 Kairat

