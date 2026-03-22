Arsenal vs. Man City—Carabao Cup Final: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The first major piece of silverware of the English calendar will be won on Sunday by either Arsenal or Manchester City when they lock horns in the Carabao Cup final.

The Premier League’s top two trade blows for only the second time this season, the first meeting ending all square at the Emirates Stadium. Pep Guardiola comes up against his former mentee Mikel Arteta, who is searching for a first major piece of silverware with Arsenal since lifting the FA Cup in 2020.

Victory for the Gunners would not only land a psychological blow to their Premier League title rivals and end their trophy drought in one fell swoop, it would keep dreams of an unprecedented quadruple alive heading into the remainder of the term.

Man City’s ambitions of a four-trophy haul were dashed by Real Madrid in the Champions League midweek, adding extra significance to Sunday’s final as Guardiola searches for a first trophy since the Community Shield two years ago. With the Cityzens trailing Arsenal by nine points in the Premier League—albeit with a game in hand—the domestic cup competitions appear their likeliest routes to success.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

Arsenal have only won the Carabao Cup on two previous occasions, their most recent triumph coming in 1992–93. City, meanwhile, dominated this prize early in the Guardiola era, and they have eight victories in the competition—only two behind record holders Liverpool.

Who will come out on top this weekend?

Arsenal vs. Man City Score Prediction

Arsenal End Trophy Drought

Arsenal haven’t won a major trophy since 2020. | Julian Finney/UEFA/Getty Images

Rarely have England’s strongest two sides contested the Carabao Cup final in recent seasons and Sunday’s affair will be fiercely competitive. However, even within a match of fine margins, Premier League table toppers Arsenal will be marked as favorites.

The Gunners have been the team to beat not only in England, but across Europe this season, and they have developed the character and mental fortitude required to triumph on such colossal occasions.

City are capable of celebrating another glorious day at Wembley, still boasting a ludicrously talented roster, but their inconsistencies in both attack and defense make them underdogs for the showpiece event.

Defense wins championships : Nobody in the Premier League can better Arsenal’s defensive record. They have allowed just 22 goals across their 31 matches and have limited the division’s best to scraps in direct duels this season. Their watertight rearguard could hand them the decisive edge during a match of high stakes.

: Nobody in the Premier League can better Arsenal’s defensive record. They have allowed just 22 goals across their 31 matches and have limited the division’s best to scraps in direct duels this season. Their watertight rearguard could hand them the decisive edge during a match of high stakes. Form favors Gunners : Arsenal are unbeaten since Jan. 25 and have won six of their last seven across all competitions. Confidence is flowing ahead of the final. Meanwhile, City have have won just one of their past five matches, disappointing draws to strugglers Nottingham Forest and West Ham United compounded by back-to-back losses at the hands of Madrid.

: Arsenal are unbeaten since Jan. 25 and have won six of their last seven across all competitions. Confidence is flowing ahead of the final. Meanwhile, City have have won just one of their past five matches, disappointing draws to strugglers Nottingham Forest and West Ham United compounded by back-to-back losses at the hands of Madrid. Set piece advantage: Nobody is more deadly from dead balls than Arsenal in England and set plays so often prove decisive on such grand occasions. Every Carabao Cup final in which there’s been a goal scored since 2017 has seen one of the finalists find the net from a set piece.

Prediction: Arsenal 2–1 Man City

Kepa could retain his place between the sticks. | FotMob

Arsenal are sweating over the fitness of Jurriën Timber, who came off injured against Everton last weekend and missed the midweek win over Bayer Leverkusen. However, Arteta believed it would be a “matter of days” before he recovered and the fact he’s been named in the Netherlands squad for the international break is a positive sign ahead of Sunday.

Club captain Martin Ødegaard remains a doubt having been missing since the north London derby win in February, while Mikel Merino will definitely miss out as he recovers from surgery on a foot injury.

Leandro Trossard made his comeback midweek but will be competing with Gabriel Martinelli for a starting berth at Wembley. Arteta also has a decision to make with his goalkeeper and appears likely to start deputy Kepa Arrizabalaga over first-choice David Raya given the former has featured in all domestic cup games this term.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Man City (4-2-3-1): Kepa; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapié; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Eze, Trossard; Gyökeres.

Guardiola has some big calls to make. | FotMob

Guardiola is fortunate to have just one absentee for the final, Joško Gvardiol still missing in the backline. However, his compatriot Mateo Kovačić has recently returned from a lengthy absence to make the bench in the last two matches.

Backup stopper James Trafford will start ahead of Gianluigi Donnarumma on Sunday, as confirmed by Guardiola, while the likes of Marc Guéhi, Antoine Semenyo and Nico O’Reilly should return to the XI after being benched midweek.

Despite being sent off against Madrid on Tuesday, Bernardo Silva is available for City, with his suspension only counting for matches in UEFA competition.

Man City predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Trafford; Nunes, Dias, Guéhi, Aït-Nouri; Rodri, O’Reilly; Semenyo, Silva, Doku; Haaland.

What Time Does Arsenal vs. Man City Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Wembley Stadium

: Wembley Stadium Date : Sunday, March 22

: Sunday, March 22 Kick-off Time : 4:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT

: 4:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT Referee : Peter Bankes

: Peter Bankes VAR: John Brooks

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo United Kingdom ITV 1, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD, Sky One, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Disney+ Premium Mexico

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC