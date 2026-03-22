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Arsenal 0–0 Man City LIVE Updates: Carabao Cup Final Latest With Contest Heating Up

Eberechi Eze and Ruben Dias are big-name absentees from the showpiece event.
Toby Cudworth|
The Carabao Cup is the first major bit of domestic silverware up for grabs.
The Carabao Cup is the first major bit of domestic silverware up for grabs. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal and Manchester City go head-to-head at Wembley Stadium seeking the first major piece of silverware of the 2025–26 campaign. Follow along with Sports Illustrated’s live coverage as the game unfolds.

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Toby Cudworth
TOBY CUDWORTH

Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.

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