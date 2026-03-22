Arsenal 0–0 Man City LIVE Updates: Carabao Cup Final Latest With Contest Heating Up
Eberechi Eze and Ruben Dias are big-name absentees from the showpiece event.
Arsenal and Manchester City go head-to-head at Wembley Stadium seeking the first major piece of silverware of the 2025–26 campaign. Follow along with Sports Illustrated’s live coverage as the game unfolds.
READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC
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TOBY CUDWORTH
Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.