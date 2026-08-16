Arsenal vs. Man City Player Ratings: Champions Lay Down Ominous Marker to Win Community Shield

Premier League champions Arsenal brushed aside Manchester City in Cardiff to win the Community Shield for the 18th time.

The tone was set remarkably early as marauding left back Riccardo Calafiori opened the scoring 24 seconds into proceedings. Kai Havertz doubled Arsenal’s advantage before the half-hour mark with a close-range header, which did kick City into gear.

However, the Cityzens’ brightest period of a concerning afternoon failed to return a goal, and Martin Ødegaard’s ludicrously cool finish after the restart meant there was no way back for Enzo Maresca’s side.

Despite a spotty preseason so far, Arsenal cruised here and proved why so many believe they’ll retain their Premier League crown. The uncertainty surrounding Maresca’s City will drift towards panic in some quarters, even if previous Community Shields haven’t exactly served as an indicator for what the upcoming season will bring.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Myles Lewis-Skelly has been linked with a move away. | Eddie Keogh/The FA/Getty Images

Once the dust settled from Arsenal’s failed pursuit of Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior, academy graduate Myles Lewis-Skelly emerged as the hottest topic of discussion in north London.

The teenager played a key role for the Gunners down the stretch last season, having broken through the year prior while playing at left back. Few would’ve expected any transfer discourse to surround him this summer, but there have been reports suggesting that Lewis-Skelly has been offered to potential suitors.

There’s Premier League interest, and understandably so. However, Lewis-Skelly made it clear after finding the back of the net against Como in the week that Arsenal is where he wants to be, and he took a little over 20 seconds to highlight why the Gunners can ill-afford to ship him off to a domestic rival.

The midfielder’s pass for Calafiori’s opener was sublime, outwitting an unsuspecting Man City defense. His work immediately beforehand, letting the ball run across his body to separate himself from Phil Foden was crafty, too.

Arsenal’s midfield depth chart boasts greater quality compared to 12 months ago, but Lewis-Skelly is far too talented and valuable in profile not to play a considerable role in support of Declan Rice and Bruno Guimarães.

Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Man City (4-3-3)

Calafiori struck early. | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: David Raya—8.0: Man City were cast aside, but Raya was still tested. The Spaniard made an exceptionally smart save to deny Erling Haaland in the first half and another from Antoine Semenyo later in the match.

RB: Ben White—8.2: White held firm against Jérémy Doku and made a heroic intervention to deny the Belgian a certain goal.

CB: Cristhian Mosquera—6.9: No, he’s not William Saliba, but the young Spanish defender is such a useful deputy. Mosquera stuck to his task well, especially in recovery.

CB: Gabriel—7.1: Engaged Haaland a few times in the channels, but this was a relatively quiet outing for Gabriel.

LB: Riccardo Calafiori—7.6: Arsenal’s gallivanting left back got the ball rolling with a clever run in behind and finish. Came close with another effort towards the end of the first half, too.

CM: Myles Lewis-Skelly—7.6: Showed what he’s all about almost immediately, but he was potentially fortunate to escape severe punishment for a strong challenge on Elliot Anderson in the second half.

CM: Bruno Guimarães—6.7: The statement midfield arrival wasn’t at his snappiest in Cardiff and missed a couple of passes in transition. Still, he’ll be a key asset once he gets up to speed at his new home.

CM: Martin Ødegaard—8.6: The Arsenal captain was joyous in the Community Shield. He must’ve enjoyed himself immensely, with the calmness and cheekiness of his finish neatly summarising his performance.

RW: Noni Madueke—6.7: An all-too-familiar outing for Madueke, who always teases something special and fails to execute.

ST: Kai Havertz—7.7: Wasn’t involved all that much initially, adding Arsenal’s second goal with just his fifth touch of the match. Arsenal are simply smoother with the German leading the line.

LW: Christos Tzolis—8.7: Two assists for Tzolis, including a clever back-post header to tee up Havertz. His output was freakish in Belgium last season, and he looks like an apt Leandro Trossard replacement.

SUB: Declan Rice (46’ for Guimarães)—6.7: Minutes in the tank for Rice after a much-needed break.

SUB: Bukayo Saka (60’ for Madueke)—6.4: Arsenal supporters will hope to see Saka in the starting lineup on Friday night, although he’ll be frustrated not to have gotten on the scoresheet.

SUB: Piero Hincapié (60’ for Calafiori)—6.4: Doesn’t offer what Calafiori can provide offensively, but is more sure going the other way.

SUB: Viktor Gyökeres (75’ for Havertz)—6.0: Didn’t see much of the Swede during the final quarter of the match.

SUB: Martín Zubimendi (75’ for Lewis-Skelly)—6.2: His slide down the midfield depth chart continues.

SUB: Eberechi Eze (84’ for Ødegaard)—N/A

Subs not used: Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK), Mikel Merino, Max Dowman.

Man City Player Ratings vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1)

Grealish came on for the second half. | Eddie Keogh/The FA/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—5.5: He’s had better days. Should’ve kept out Havertz’s header and was made to look rather foolish by Arsenal’s captain.

RB: Abdukodir Khusanov—6.9: Caught out positionally in Arsenal’s first two goal sequences, and Maresca will have to consider whether right back is a viable role for the speedy Uzbekistani international long-term.

CB: Rúben Dias—6.5: Dias didn’t have command of a defensive line that must get used to defending on the edge of their box. It’s a Maresca thing.

CB: Joško Gvardiol—6.7: Didn’t exactly state his case to be playing over Marc Guéhi.

LB: Nico O’Reilly—5.4: Must still be nursing a horrific World Cup hangover. O’Reilly was all over the place defensively.

CM: Elliot Anderson—6.4: There was a cross in the first half that was Kevin De Bruyne-esque, one that Erling Haaland ought to have latched onto. However, that was as bright as it got for City’s new midfield signing.

CM: Mateo Kovačić—6.3: This was a dire showing from the Croatian international, who offered little resistance out of possession and didn’t offer enough with the ball to compensate for his defensive deficiencies.

AM: Phil Foden—6.2: Foden had some bright moments between the lines, although his performance did fizzle out.

RW: Antoine Semenyo—6.4: Drew an excellent save from Raya, but that was about it.

ST: Erling Haaland—5.9: There was no blockbuster duel with Gabriel this time around, although Haaland did have a couple of sights of goal before his withdrawal early in the second half.

LW: Jérémy Doku—6.2: Always a threat, and he carved out a couple of promising first-half moments for Haaland.

SUB: Jack Grealish (46’ for Doku)—6.6: Fared pretty well given his lack of preseason action.

SUB: Marc Guéhi (53’ for O’Reilly)—6.6: Must be in the starting lineup next week.

SUB: Omar Marmoush (53’ for Haaland)—6.4: Fumbled the chances he did get to test Raya, often via a loose/heavy touch.

SUB: Rico Lewis (59’ for Anderson)—6.5: Maresca doubled down on his physically inferior midfield by bringing Lewis on.

SUB: Rayan Cherki (59’ for Foden)—6.7: Tried to probe, but couldn’t wave his magic wand.

SUB: Nico González (79’ for Kovačić)—6.1: Game was long done by the time he entered the fray.

Subs not used: Gerónimo Rulli (GK), Matheus Nunes, Rayan Aït-Nouri.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Arsenal supporters will grow to love Tzolis. | Adam Davy/PA Images/Getty Images

Man City’s defense suffered all day, but it was in midfield where the Cityzens particularly struggled. Maresca’s faith in Mateo Kovačić was questionable, and it was no surprise that the Croat was physically overwhelmed by an imposing Arsenal engine room. With Tijjani Reijnders and Rodri set to move on, City sorely need another option through the door. Expect their pursuit of Ayyoub Bouaddi to be hastened post-match.

was questionable, and it was no surprise that the Croat was physically overwhelmed by an imposing Arsenal engine room. With Tijjani Reijnders and Rodri set to move on, City sorely need another option through the door. Expect their pursuit of Ayyoub Bouaddi to be hastened post-match. Arsenal supporters have quickly taken to Christos Tzolis , who’s not the flashy big name they want down the left, but has all the makings of a mightily efficient wide player for the Gunners. Mikel Arteta must adore the work he gets through defensively, and his canniness in the final third was on full display in Cardiff. Some may wonder whether there’s a desperate need to further upgrade the position, especially if Gabriel Martinelli stays put.

, who’s not the flashy big name they want down the left, but has all the makings of a mightily efficient wide player for the Gunners. Mikel Arteta must adore the work he gets through defensively, and his canniness in the final third was on full display in Cardiff. Some may wonder whether there’s a desperate need to further upgrade the position, especially if Gabriel Martinelli stays put. While the Greek international impressed, it wasn’t all positive for the new signings on display. Bruno Guimarães and Elliot Anderson will each hope that brighter days lie ahead in their new colors, with the latter particularly struggling on his City bow. The England international is a superb midfielder worthy of a huge fee, but that $156 million price tag will loom large over Anderson’s head. Supporters have every right to demand the world from him, and patience will wear thin if he doesn’t swiftly get up to speed.

The Numbers That Explain Arsenal’s Statement Win

Riccardo Calafiori became the first player to score in the first minute of the Community Shield since 1968 .

. This was the first Community Shield victory by a three-goal margin since 2014 , when Arsenal beat Man City 3–0 in 2014.

, when Arsenal beat Man City 3–0 in 2014. The Gunners were efficient in attack, generating 2.19 xG from nine shots. They also created four big chances.

They also created Maresca’s side dominated the ball, but fashioned little in front of goal. 0.77 xG and one big chance paint the picture.

Statistic Arsenal Man City Possession 41% 59% xG 2.19 0.77 Total Shots 9 12 Shots on Target 5 3 Big Chances 4 1 Pass Accuracy 85% 89% Fouls 12 11 Corners 2 4