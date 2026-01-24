Arsenal vs. Man Utd: Three Key Battles That Could Decide Blockbuster Clash

Either side of the turn of the century, it was Arsenal and Manchester United competing for Premier League glory.

Arsenal’s subsequent slide saw them outclassed by their historic rivals, but the tables have now turned. The Gunners appear set to clinch their first Premier League title since 2003–04 and victory over the Red Devils on Sunday afternoon will see them clear another sizeable hurdle en route to the crown.

Mikel Arteta’s men have been unwavering in their dominance this season—both domestically and on the continent—and their tremendous campaign began with victory over United at Old Trafford back in August. To do the double over their bitter adversaries would add some more gloss to a season which becomes shinier by the week.

United are aiming to spoil the party at the Emirates Stadium and are operating with a renewed sense of purpose after Michael Carrick’s debut victory over Manchester City as interim head coach. If the Red Devils turn up in north London with similar determination and focus, they will offer the all-conquering Gunners food for thought.

On an afternoon of such significance, here are three on-field battles that could prove decisive.

Martín Zubimendi vs. Bruno Fernandes

Man Utd’s hopes rest on Bruno Fernandes. | Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Unlike last season, Bruno Fernandes is not United’s only creative playmaker, but he remains the club’s attacking talisman. The Portugal international leads the division for chances created (62) by some distance and has produced a club-high 14 goals and assists in the Premier League this term.

Now operating in a more advanced position under Carrick, Fernandes’s influence is only likely to increase in the coming months. The attacking midfielder in the 4-2-3-1 formation utilised to great effect against Man City last weekend, the skipper is gifted even more freedom to conjure his magic, less restricted by defensive responsibilities than when functioning deeper in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system.

For United to rise to the challenge at the Emirates, they need Fernandes to be at his blistering best, but he must overcome a formidable foe: Martín Zubimendi. The Spaniard’s swift adjustment to Premier League football and supreme consistency has somewhat flown under the radar this season, but the summer recruit has already become integral to Arteta’s plans.

Mobile in the holding role, terrific in his distribution and tenacious defensively, Zuibmendi has it all. The 26-year-old’s presence also allows Declan Rice to express himself further up the field and ensures Martin Ødegaard is less concerned about defensive work.

Zubimendi certainly has the ability to go stride-for-stride with Fernandes and their upcoming contest will be one of the highlights of Sunday’s fixture for the neutral. The Iberian enemies will each be eager to enjoy the last laugh come the full-time whistle.

Declan Rice vs. Casemiro

Declan Rice is a force of nature. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

As mentioned, the arrival of Zubimendi has unshackled Rice. The England international is the beating heart of an organised and aggressive Arsenal team, an all-action midfielder that embodies the fighting spirit of Arteta’s side. He’s the complete package.

There’s little revolutionary to be said about Rice, who has received consistent praise throughout the term for his exceptional displays, with his defensive acumen, indefatigability and increased attacking threat making him an undeniable world-beater.

Rice is mastering the box-crashing craft having already perfected his set-piece delivery, offering him two routes to the title of chief difference-maker for the Premier League leaders. Keeping him under wraps is nigh on impossible.

That’s the unenviable task that will be handed to 33-year-old Casemiro, whose departure from Old Trafford at the end of the season was officially announced on Thursday. The Brazilian’s ageing legs and astronomical wages have forced that particular decision.

On paper, Casemiro should be no match for Rice, who is almost seven years his junior, and the veteran will certainly require a helping hand (or two) from Kobbie Mainoo alongside him in the double pivot. However, Casemiro’s immense experience and positional intelligence still mean that, on his day, he can mix it with the division’s elite—as evidenced by last weekend’s Manchester derby.

Bukayo Saka vs. Luka Shaw

The Englishmen will lock horns down Arsenal’s right flank. | Robbie Jay Barratt /AMA/Getty Images

Few left backs relish a battle with Bukayo Saka. The Arsenal winger is one of the Premier League’s leading forwards and despite having been below his usual standards in terms of pure output this season, he’s still been a regular source of torment for opposition defenders. Just ask Inter.

While Noni Madueke has started two of the last three Premier League matches, Saka appears nailed-on to feature from the off against United given the significance of Sunday’s outcome. The winger, who has six goal contributions in 11 past games against the Manchester giants, will want to follow up a productive evening at San Siro with another notable display.

Saka’s upcoming opponent, Luke Shaw, is someone he knows well. The duo have shared a pitch on 18 occasions on England duty and will have a strong understanding of one another’s strengths and weaknesses from time spent together in training.

Shaw will be well aware that, at times, the only way to stop Saka is to foul him. Allowing him space to run into is off the table, while full backs who mark him too tightly are often left humbled by a drop of the shoulder and sudden burst of speed.

Fortunately, Shaw will have an ally on the left-hand side. Orthodox full back Patrick Dorgu played as a winger in front of the Englishman against Man City and, having scored in that fixture, appears set to start again. Doubling up on Saka could be the only way to prevent him from wreaking havoc, although the overlapping runs of Ben White or Jurriën Timber and the ingenuity of Ødegaard in the right channel will need monitoring, too.

