Arsenal vs. Paris Saint-Germain All-Time Combined XI
Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are set to battle in the Champions League semifinals Wednesday at the Parc des Princes with a trip to the final on the line.
Luis Enrique's team is favored to advance, but Mikel Arteta's side is desperate to make the final. PSG overmatched Arsenal in the first leg at Emirates Stadium and will have the home crowd behind them come Wednesday. Arsenal should get a boost in midfield with Thomas Partey back available, but the pressure is on them to advance after eliminating Real Madrid convincingly.
Both clubs are in search of their first Champions League trophy. Neither side has won the competition and you can make an argument why both sides need it more. It'll be an exciting, pressure-filled tie at the Parc des Princes.
Ahead of the second leg, let's take a look at a combined all-time XI between Arsenal and PSG.
Arsenal vs. Paris Saint-Germain All-Time Combined XI (4-3-3)
GK: David Seaman—PSG certainly have had some great goalkeepers including present day Gianluigi Donnarumma and past players like Gianluigi Buffon and Keylor Navas, but none beat out Arsenal's greatest of all time. Seaman completed two doubles (Premier League and FA Cup) during his time with the Gunners.
RB: Dani Alves—Right back is a difficult position given Arsenal and PSG haven't necessarily had world class defenders in that position over their histories. Lauren, the Invincible, stands out for the Gunners, but so does current PSG defender Achraf Hakimi. When all is said and done, Hakimi could easily take this spot. For now, it goes to Dani Alves who won five trophies for PSG.
CB: Thiago Silva—PSG have multiple defenders that could challenge for this spot, same with Arsenal. Between Thiago Silva and Marquinhos, it's a toss-up. Silva is often credited as being the leader to take PSG into their new era, but Marquinhos has the statistics to back it up given he's won the most trophies for the club and is their all-time appearance leader. We just give the edge to Thiago Silva over his countrymate.
CB: Tony Adams—Mr. Arsenal. Tony Adams captained an Arsenal title-winning team in three different decades. He spent his entire playing career as a gunner making 669 appearances for the club, second to only David O'Leary.
LB: Ashley Cole—The greatest left back for the two clubs, but one Arsenal fans don't look back fondly on considering his move to Chelsea. Ashley Cole was a member of the Invincibles and is often touted as the greatest English left back of all time.
CM: Patrick Vieira—Arsenal's best midfielder of all time starts in midfield. Vieira could do it all during his time with the north London club. Remembered fondly as an Invincible, he won three Premier Leagues and four FA Cups as a Gunner.
CM: Marco Verratti—The Italian midfielder is third all-time on PSG's appearances list with 416. The only two players to make more appearances for the club are Marquinhos and Jean-Marc Pilorget. He creates a strong box-to-box pairing alongside Vieira.
CAM: Ronaldinho—No player drew your attention quite like Ronaldinho Gaucho when he was on the ball. Arguably the most gifted technical player of all time, this lineup would be incomplete without Ronaldinho.
LW: Kylian Mbappe—While he's now wearing a Real Madrid shirt, Kylian Mbappe announced himself on the world stage as a PSG player. In 308 appearances for the Parisians, Mbappe scored 256 goals and provided 107 assists.
ST: Thierry Henry—The greatest Arsenal player of all time leads the front line. Henry is not just the greatest Gunner ever, but also arguably the greatest Premier League striker of all time. What would make both Mbappe and Henry deadly together is their ability to interchange on the left wing.
RW: Neymar Jr.—Another tightly contested position. Angel Di Maria is worth a shout, so is Lionel Messi of course. But, for us, we go with Neymar Jr. on the right. The Brazilian won five Ligue 1 titles and three Coupe de France trophies as a PSG player. He was also part of the side that came up short against Bayern Munich in the 2020 UEFA Champions League final.