Kylian Mbappe on Track to Break Real Madrid Debut Season Goalscoring Record
Kylian Mbappé is only five goals away from making history at Real Madrid.
The 26-year-old might have gotten off to a slow start in a white shirt, but he has more than made up for it in the second half of the season. Mbappé now has 33 goals to his name across all competitions and is chasing Real Madrid's debut season goalscoring record.
In fact, Mbappé already equaled Cristiano Ronaldo's debut season total; the Frenchman's brace against Leganés puts him level with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's production in his 2009–10 campaign with Real Madrid. Mbappé needs to find the back of the net just one more time to officially surpass Ronaldo in the club's history books.
Still, Ronaldo is not the record-holder for the most goals scored in a debut season at Real Madrid. Iván Zamorano is atop the charts with 37 goals in his first campaign in a white shirt.
With Los Blancos still alive in the La Liga title race, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, Mbappé is well on his way to breaking Zamorano's record.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Check out where Mbappé's first season with Real Madrid ranks among the club's legendary debut campaigns:
Player
Debut Season
Goals
Appearances
Iván Zamorano
1992–93
37
45
Kylian Mbappé
2024–25
33
35
Cristiano Ronaldo
2009–10
33
45
Ruud van Nistelrooy
2006–07
33
47
Ronaldo Nazário
2002–03
30
44
Zamorano's record of 37 goals in his debut season has stood for over 30 years. Even all the superstars that signed with Los Blancos in the last three decades, including Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazário, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale, could never surpass the 37-goal mark in their debut season.
Mbappé, though, is on pace to be the player that finally overtakes Zamorano. In fact, he arguably would have already done so had he not been sidelined with various injuries this season.
In 2025 alone, Mbappé has scored 19 goals across all competitions, including a hat trick against Manchester City in the second leg of the Champions League knockout phase playoffs. The forward become the first player in Champions League history to score a hat trick at both the Santiago Bernabéu and the Camp Nou.
The Frenchman leads Real Madrid's attack and is the best goalscorer in Carlo Ancelotti's squad. In fact, Mbappé has scored five of Real Madrid's last seven goals across all competitions.
It is now a matter of when, not if, Mbappé becomes the player with the most goals scored in a debut season with Real Madrid.