Thierry Henry's Powerful Words to Arsenal Ahead of Real Madrid in Champions League
Thierry Henry gave an impassioned speech to his old club following the conclusion of the Champions League round of 16.
Arsenal, on the back of the biggest away win in the competition's history, advanced comfortably past PSV Eindhoven. Their reward? Real Madrid. The competition's most successful team. A team fielding Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, the list goes on. A team that was stunned by Conor Gallagher in the first minute of the second leg against Atletico Madrid, and still found a way to go through. That's what Real Madrid does, they find a way and in no tournament more than the Champions League. They've won 15 titles for a reason.
It's a big test for an Arsenal side that looked inexperienced last season going out to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals. The challenge could be even greater if Bukayo Saka doesn't return beforehand as well.
Here's what Henry had to say when asked by Kate Scott how his old club should approach the 15-time champions.
Thierry Henry's Powerful Words of Advice to Arsenal
"Believe that you can. I've been in that situation with a team with a tiny bit less talent, I'll be honest with you. When we drew Real Madrid, everyone laughed at the draw, especially in Spain also. If you go there not believing that you can beat Real Madrid and they're better than you... they have 15 on the sleeve. We have none. You might as well not go and play if you don't think you can beat them."
"If you arrive in front of Real Madrid thinking, 'Let's see what's going to happen,' you might as well not go."
"I do believe that if you go into a game believing you can win it, this is what dreams are made of. I've seen Greece winning the Euro, Leicester winning the league, no one would have said it, just believe you can. Are you going to do it? That's a different ballgame. Look at how Atletico played them. They played them more than well, so many times and it still wasn't enough. I've seen City playing Real Madrid so well, and it still wasn't enough. If you go there without the belief... stay at home. I do believe it, that's what I'm saying... do they?"
Arsenal have to win to keep their season alive given they're so far out of the Premier League title race at this point, but more importantly they need to find a way. They don't have to blow out Real Madrid like they did against their round of 16 opponents. Sure, that would be nice. Likely? No.
All they have to do is find a way to get over the line. Something this side hasn't been able to do domestically under Mikel Arteta, but could they channel the belief to go deeper in Europe? Easier said than done against Carlo Ancelotti's team, but if you don't believe then take Henry's words to heart: "Stay at home."