One Key Statistic Highlights Kylian Mbappe's Impact in Real Madrid's La Liga Title Race
Real Madrid would not be in the La Liga title race without Kylian Mbappé.
With nine games left in the 2024–25 La Liga season, Real Madrid trail Barcelona by just three points atop the table. Los Blancos have not won back-to-back La Liga titles in over 15 years, a run that Mbappé is almost singlehandedly willing his team to break.
Not only does the Frenchman lead Real Madrid in scoring this season, but he also is responsible for 18 of Real Madrid's 63 points in La Liga. Nearly a third of Los Blancos' points this season have come from Mbappé's goals. No other player in the Spanish top-flight has directly contributed more points to his team than the French superstar.
Mbappé most recently secured all three points for Los Blancos in their 3–2 win over Leganés. The 26-year-old opened the scoring from the spot and then buried a free kick in the 76th minute to lift Real Madrid to victory.
The match prior, Mbappé bagged a brace in Real Madrid's 1–2 victory against Villarreal. Even when he is not scoring match-winners, he is often still the only player on the scoresheet. Mbappé scored his team's only goal in their 1–1 draws with Osasuna and Atlético Madrid. The two points could go a long way in deciding the La Liga champions come May.
Mbappé is also chasing a few personal accolades along the way. The former Paris Saint-Germain captain has 33 goals to his name across all competitions in his debut season with Real Madrid, equaling Cristiano Ronaldo's tally in his first season with the Spanish giants. The Frenchman needs just one more goal to eclipse Ronaldo's achievement.
In fact, Mbappé could put together the best debut season of any player in Real Madrid's history should he break Iván Zamorano's record of 37.
Individual records aside, Mbappé must continue delivering in the biggest moments for Real Madrid if Carlo Ancelotti's men want to successfully defend their Spanish title, as well as their European title.