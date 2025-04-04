When Do Barcelona Play: April 2025 Schedule
Barcelona enter the final two months of the campaign still dreaming about a treble-winning campaign in Hansi Flick's debut season as manager.
With pivotal La Liga, Champions League and Copa Del Rey matches this month, Barcelona's season could be defined by their results in April. Barcelona already lifted the Spanish Super Cup in January, so the possibility of winning a "Sextete"—like they did in Pep Guardiola's first year in charge almost 20 years ago—is still in the cards.
Real Betis, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are the marquee April opponents Barça will face. Entering April, the Catalans still haven't lost in 2025. They're leading the La Liga title race, on the more favorable side of the Champions League knockout bracket and 90 minutes away from Copa Del Rey glory against their biggest rivals. A strong April will put Barça in pole position to crown what's been a brilliant season to this point.
When Do Barcelona Play: April 2025 Schedule
After advancing past Atlético Madrid in the Copa Del Rey semifinals on Apr. 2, Barcelona have seven games remaining in April, with a chance of adding one more if they manage to advance to the Champions League semifinals.
Every single game will be crucial towards Barcelona's silverware aspirations. In La Liga, Barça will play Real Betis, Leganés, Celta Vigo and Mallorca. Betis are by far the toughest league opponent. Manuel Pellegrini's side are on a six-game La Liga win streak and are closing in on the Champions League places.
Flick's side should be heavily favored against their next three league opponents, though, they already dropped points to Leganés and Celta Vigo this season.
Barcelona must navigate their domestic fixtures with the Champions League quarterfinals bout vs. Borussia Dortmund sandwiched in the middle. The Catalans already defeated Dortmund in the Champions League this season and are looking for their first trip to the semifinals since the 2018–19 term.
A mouthwatering El Clásico vs. Real Madrid in the Copa Del Rey final closes out the month's action for Barça. The Catalans have won the previous two meetings of the season with an aggregate score of 9–2, but Los Blancos are always at their best during the most high-pressure moments of the season.
Here's a full breakdown of Barcelona's April 2025 schedule.
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Competition
Sat, Apr. 5: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Real Betis
La Liga
Wed, Apr. 9: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Borussia Dortmund
Champions League
Sat, Apr. 12: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Leganés
La Liga
Tues, Apr. 15: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Borussia Dortmund
Champions League
Sat, Apr. 19: 10:15 a.m. ET/3:15 p.m. GMT
Celta Vigo
La Liga
Tue, Apr. 22: 3:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. GMT
Mallorca
La Liga
Sat, Apr. 26: 2 p.m. ET/7 p.m. GMT
Real Madrid
Copa Del Rey
Barcelona could end the month with their leading 32nd Copa Del Rey title, returning to the Champions League semifinal, and extending their lead in the La Liga title race with only five games left to play in May. Flick's side must be at their best because failing to raise more trophies come season's end will leave fans disappointed after such a brilliant first three quarters of the 2024–25 term.