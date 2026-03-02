Arsenal XI vs. Brighton: Arteta Opts For Striker Change—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Arsenal replicated Manchester City’s ugly victory at Leeds United on Saturday evening by edging a set piece-dominated contest with Chelsea to restore their five-point lead at the summit.

Supporters won’t care a jot how their wins come down the stretch, as long as they secure enough to claim a first Premier League title in 22 years.

Both teams may find it difficult to drop points before their all-important collision next month, although Arsenal did come unstuck at the AMEX last season, courtesy of a controversial penalty decision.

Fabian Hürzeler’s once-slumping Brighton & Hove Albion have won back-to-back games heading into Wednesday’s clash, so the Gunners may be in for another midweek slog.

Declan Rice Assessed After Chelsea Win

Rice will be assessed ahead of Wednesday’s game. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Declan Rice picked up an unknown ailment in Sunday’s 2–1 victory over Chelsea, and had to be substituted with less than 20 minutes remaining.

Arteta has said his midfielder will be assessed ahead of the trip down south, but the Spaniard has already hinted at midweek rotation. Rice might not be risked, even if he’s avoided an injury of note.

Christian Nørgaard is thus poised for a rare outing alongside Martín Zubimendi in midfield, with Mikel Merino still out after undergoing surgery at the start of the year to resolve a foot injury.

Martin Ødegaard was absent again at the weekend due to a minor knee issue, but the captain could be back in the traveling squad on Wednesday. Ben White is a doubt with a knock, and Max Dowman’s potential return date hasn’t yet been disclosed.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Mikel Merino, Max Dowman, Martin Ødegaard, Declan Rice, Ben White.

Mikel Merino, Max Dowman, Martin Ødegaard, Declan Rice, Ben White. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton (4-2-3-1)

Arteta has hinted at rotation. | FotMob

GK: David Raya—The difference in quality between the posts separated Arsenal from Chelsea on Sunday, with Raya ensuring Arsenal held onto three points late on against the Blues.

RB: Cristhian Mosquera—If Arteta is intent on resting and rotating, Sunday’s match-winner may find himself at risk because of how much he’s played this season. With White a doubt, Mosquera could be used at right back, as he was for the final 30 minutes of the North London Derby.

CB: William Saliba—Arteta could ring the changes, but he may not be comfortable breaking up his trusted center back pairing, who combined for the opening goal against Chelsea.

CB: Gabriel—Gabriel was back to his best at the weekend, and he’ll next be tasked with taming ex-Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck, who’s scored in back-to-back games.

LB: Riccardo Calafiori—Piero Hincapié has emerged as Arsenal’s first-choice left back, with Calafiori somewhat cast aside. However, there could be an opportunity for the Italian on Wednesday night.

DM: Martín Zubimendi—Zubimendi has been a constant presence in the Gunners’ midfield, and he’ll be tested by a Brighton team that’s capable of producing swashbuckling passing sequences from back to front.

DM: Christian Nørgaard—Rice may be fit enough for the matchday squad, but there’s no need to take a risk when Arsenal boast a dependable alternative in Nørgaard, who’s arguably been underused this season.

RW: Noni Madueke—Madueke may be recalled after failing to see the field at the weekend. The former Chelsea star had enjoyed an upsurge before Eberechi Eze’s heroics in the second north London derby of the season.

AM: Bukayo Saka—While Arsenal have won back-to-back games with Saka wide right, Arteta shouldn’t completely ditch the idea of Saka playing centrally. Eze was quiet on Sunday, and he hasn’t recorded a single Premier League goal contribution outside of London in 11 months.

LW: Gabriel Martinelli—Leandro Trossard was once again ineffective, and while Martinelli is imperfect, he can at least create something from nothing. There should be space for the Brazilian to exploit behind Brighton’s defense, too.

ST: Kai Havertz—Havertz was back in action off the bench at the weekend, and Arteta will want to get him back up to speed as soon as possible.

