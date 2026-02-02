Arsenal XI vs. Chelsea: Arteta Makes Big Saka Decision—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Arsenal are aiming to reach their first domestic cup final since 2020 on Tuesday night, and they have a 3–2 lead to preserve when they host Chelsea in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

The Premier League leaders are in command of their tie, but Liam Rosenior’s Blues, by virtue of Alejandro Garnacho’s brace at Stamford Bridge, remain in the fight, and an enthralling encounter is set to play out in north London.

The Emirates tension that enveloped Arsenal’s recent defeat to Manchester United should be eased after an excellent weekend, but Gunners supporters are desperate for the club to reclaim some silverware. Glory in this competition would serve as a major boost to their title charge and continental quest.

Match Snapshot

🕒 Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT 📍 Location: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium 🏆 Competition: Carabao Cup

Carabao Cup 📊 Recent form: DWLWW

Team News

Bukayo Saka pulled up ahead of kick-off on Saturday. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

⚠️ Key injuries, doubts : Bukayo Saka, Mikel Merino, Max Dowman

: Bukayo Saka, Mikel Merino, Max Dowman 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-3-3

Arsenal have a couple more injury concerns from the weekend, with many suspecting that teenage sensation Max Dowman would be the only one missing from Saturday’s matchday squad.

However, the Gunners were also without Mikel Merino due to a potentially significant foot injury, and Bukayo Saka also missed out after pulling up ahead of kick-off. Arteta has said his star winger was merely dealing with a “little niggle,” but he wasn’t risked at Elland Road and may not be ready to start on Tuesday night.

Noni Madueke is on stand-by, having recorded a pair of assists against Leeds United.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Leeds (4-3-3)

Arteta may not want to risk Saka. | FotMob

GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga—David Raya looks set for another Premier League Golden Glove, but his No. 2 could enjoy the glory in this competition. Kepa started the first leg in west London and should continue in the side on Tuesday night.

RB: Ben White—Jurriën Timber was fit to return to the starting XI at the weekend, but White’s prominence has increased as of late.

CB: William Saliba—Saliba was briefly a doubt for Saturday’s game but ended up playing 90 minutes. João Pedro’s impressive form means Chelsea are bound to offer more of a threat in the second leg.

CB: Gabriel—Taming Gabriel’s compatriot, Pedro, will be key for Arsenal’s supreme centre-back pairing in the second leg. The typically prolific defender hasn’t scored in any of his previous seven appearances.

LB: Riccardo Calafiori—There could be a change at left back, with Calafiori, who has recently recovered from an injury, ready for a starting berth over Piero Hincapié. Myles Lewis-Skelly is waiting in the wings, but the Englishman has slipped down the depth chart.

CM: Martin Ødegaard—Arteta boldly opted against picking his captain on Saturday, and Arsenal’s performance will undoubtedly lead to supporters asking for Ødegaard to be phased out slowly. However, that’s unlikely to occur here, with the Norwegian playmaker poised for a recall.

CM: Martín Zubimendi—The Spaniard opened the scoring at Elland Road, setting Arsenal on their way, and he also found the back of the net in the first leg. A superb summer signing, Zubimendi is a shoo-in.

CM: Declan Rice—It’s been a fairly quiet period for Rice, who’ll once again do battle with Moisés Caicedo in the middle of the park. Their first duel of the season was cut short by the Ecuadorian picking up a red card, and he was suspended for the first leg.

RW: Noni Madueke—Saka’s injury didn’t look serious, but there’s no need to gamble his long-term fitness on Tuesday night. Madueke was bright against Leeds and will be particularly determined to shine against his former club.

ST: Gabriel Jesus—Jesus is locked in a battle for minutes up top, especially with Kai Havertz returning. The striker has often been impressive since coming back from a long-term knee injury, and his well-taken goal at the weekend may well have earned him a starting berth for the second leg.

LW: Gabriel Martinelli—The Brazilian winger is yet to score in the Carabao Cup this season, but Arteta could welcome Martinelli back to the starting lineup after Leandro Trossard got the gig on Saturday.

READ THE LATEST ARSENAL NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE