Arsenal XI vs. Everton: Havertz Decision Made—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Arsenal return to Premier League action on Saturday evening seeking to extend their current seven-point advantage at the summit.

Sandwiched in between two Champions League last 16 ties with Bayer Leverkusen—the first of which ended 1–1 on Wednesday—Arsenal face the unenviable task of toppling a stubborn Everton side that are unbeaten across their last six away matches.

With games coming thick and fast for the Gunners, Mikel Arteta’s team selections are more critical than ever. Thankfully, the Spaniard has an abundance of options across his squad fighting for a place in the starting lineup.

Arsenal Without Key Attacking Influence

Martin Ødegaard’s absence will be felt. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Arsenal’s recent struggles from open play have underscored their reliance on skipper Martin Ødegaard, who is currently residing in the treatment room with a knee injury. The Norwegian will be missing for Everton’s visit and his creative influence must be replaced—midweek goalscorer Kai Havertz potentially filling his shoes.

Leandro Trossard is another possible absentee on Saturday, the Belgian suffering a knock against Mansfield Town in the FA Cup and missing the trip to Leverkusen. Mikel Merino is certain to be unavailable as he continues his recovery from foot surgery.

Ben White made his timely return to the bench midweek having been absent since mid-February and Riccardo Calafiori joined him in the Arsenal dugout having recovered from a niggle sustained at Mansfield.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Mikel Merino, Martin Ødegaard, Leandro Trossard.

Mikel Merino, Martin Ødegaard, Leandro Trossard. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Everton (4-2-3-1)

Arsenal could make several changes from midweek, | FotMob

GK: David Raya—Arsenal’s defensive performances have been shakier than usual in recent weeks and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Raya worked by a counter-attacking Everton team.

RB: Jurriën Timber—The return of White from injury hands Arteta options at right back and could ensure a rest for Timber before the Carabao Cup final next weekend. However, it remains to be seen if the Englishman is fit to start.

CB: William Saliba—Saliba made his comeback from a knock against Leverkusen and will be required to handle the physicality of Thierno Barry and Beto on Saturday. While not prolific strikers, they can cause issues with their strength.

CB: Gabriel—Christian Kofane, Leverkusen’s 19-year-old striker, caused problems for Gabriel at the BayArena and the Brazilian will be eager for an easier ride this weekend.

LB: Riccardo Calafiori—Arteta will be tempted to rotate where possible and Calafiori could benefit, replacing Piero Hincapié at left back.

DM: Martín Zubimendi—Zubimendi, much like the majority of his teammates, struggled to operate at his usual standards against Leverkusen and faces a fierce battle with the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and James Garner on Saturday.

DM: Declan Rice—Rice will also tangle with two high-flying compatriots pulling the strings for Everton with their blend of culture and industry. Few combine those traits better than the Arsenal midfielder, though.

RW: Bukayo Saka—A disappointing showing at Leverkusen lasted just an hour and the excellence of his replacement Noni Madueke means Saka must once again prove his worth to avoid an early substitution.

AM: Kai Havertz—Eberechi Eze’s up-and-down displays of recent weeks could see the Englishman sacrificed. Havertz, who scored against his former club Leverkusen, could take Eze’s place.

LW: Gabriel Martinelli—While unable to add to an impressive haul of Champions League goals this season, Martinelli’s endeavor was one of few highlights in Germany. With Trossard still battling fitness issues, the Brazilian has an unimpeded route to the XI.

ST: Viktor Gyökeres—Gyökeres decided the reverse fixture with his first-half penalty and could desperately use another goal after a series of anonymous performances since the north London derby.

READ THE LATEST ARSENAL NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE