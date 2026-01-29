Arsenal XI vs. Leeds: Jesus, Gyokeres Decision Made—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Arsenal hope to make amends for last weekend’s disappointing defeat to Manchester United when they travel to Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners’ lead at the top of the Premier League was slashed to just four points after succumbing to the resurgent Red Devils, but they can re-establish their seven-point buffer with victory at Elland Road—their rivals Manchester City and Aston Villa don’t turn out until Sunday.

Mikel Arteta was able to make sweeping alterations to his team for Wednesday night’s dead rubber with Kairat Almaty and his preferred XI should be well-rested.

Match Snapshot

🕒 Kick-off time: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT

3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT 📍 Location: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium 🏆 Competition: Premier League

Premier League 📊 Recent form: WWDDL

Team News

William Saliba is a doubt for the weekend. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

⚠️ Key injuries, doubts : William Saliba, Jurriën Timber, Max Dowman

: William Saliba, Jurriën Timber, Max Dowman 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-3-3

Both William Saliba and Jurriën Timber were ruled out of the win over Kairat with “slight niggles” but Arteta was hopeful that they could return for a crucial encounter against Leeds.

Riccardo Calafiori and Kai Havertz made appearances against Kairat after recent omissions, the latter scoring and assisting in the 3–2 triumph, with both now available for the weekend.

The only confirmed absentee against Leeds is young forward Max Dowman.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Leeds (4-3-3)

Arteta rested players midweek. | FotMob

GK: David Raya—The Spaniard is rarely handed rest opportunities and will be grateful for the night off against Kairat. He should be refreshed for the trip to an in-form Leeds side.

RB: Jurriën Timber—While a slight doubt for the clash with Leeds, Arteta will expect the Dutchman to start at Elland Road. Ben White is on hand to deputise if required.

CB: William Saliba—Another slight injury concern, Saliba should feature alongside Timber. The Frenchman will be required for a physical battle with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has scored seven goals since the start of December.

CB: Gabriel—After a fiery encounter with Manchester United saw him come to blows with Harry Maguire, Gabriel will want to be celebrating rather than fighting come the final whistle.

LB: Riccardo Calafiori—Calafiori was given the first half against Kairat as he made his first Arsenal appearance since before Christmas, operating centrally to provide cover.

CM: Martin Ødegaard—Ødegaard needs to be doing more for Arsenal in their time of need and that starts with the trip to Elland Road.

CM: Martín Zubimendi—Zubimendi’s dire pass gifted United their equaliser and the Spaniard will be seeking redemption against a combative Leeds midfield.

CM: Declan Rice—The Englishman was not at his authoritative best against United but seldom fails to deliver two matches on the spin. Leeds will be wary of his attacking runs and set-piece deliveries.

RW: Bukayo Saka—Another who needs to do more for Arsenal—in terms of output at least—Saka is hunting his fourth goal against Leeds. He’s managed just seven goal contributions in the league this term—although only Leandro Trossard has more for the Gunners.

ST: Gabriel Jesus—The debate over Arsenal’s No.9 position persists as Jesus fights with Viktor Gyökeres and now the returning Kai Havertz for a starting berth. With Gyökeres starting midweek, Jesus could return at the weekend as Havertz’s minutes are managed.

LW: Leandro Trossard—Trossard has been Arsenal’s most prolific goalscorer and creator in the Premier League but is six games without a goal contribution in all competitions.

READ THE LATEST ARSENAL NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE