Arsene Wenger Shuts Down Wayne Rooney’s Swipe at Arsenal

Legendary former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger had little time for Wayne Rooney’s complaints over the Gunners’ reaction to Tuesday’s Champions League semifinal victory over Atlético Madrid.

Lining up in the latest squadron of the celebration police, Rooney took issue with how Arsenal’s substitutes spilled onto the pitch at the fulltime whistle, clumps of hugging players spontaneously forming around the disconsolate Atlético figures after a battling 1–0 win in north London.

The hosts’ surprise midfielder, Myles Lewis-Skelly—who performed his new (at senior level, at least) role admirably—wasn’t born the last time Arsenal reached a Champions League final.

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Watching the euphoria unfold before him while stood at the side of the Emirates pitch, the former Manchester United forward couldn’t help but question the outpouring of emotion. “They haven’t won it yet,” he factually pointed out as part of Amazon Prime Video’s coverage.

“I think the celebrations are a little bit too heavy. Celebrate when you win ... but no, they deserve it.”

Wenger, the only Arsenal manager before Arteta to steer the club to a Champions League final, took a different view.

Wenger: ‘It’s Absolutely Normal’

Arsène Wenger could be tempted into a celebration. | ANDREW YATES/AFP/Getty Images

Wenger was not a very demonstrative manager on Arsenal’s touchline—unlike Arteta, who prowls and prances beyond the confines of his technical area for every match. Yet, even the reserved Frenchman could not begrudge his successors letting loose.

“They celebrate well tonight which is normal but you want to focus already on the final and the next games,” Wenger noted as part of beIN Sport’s coverage. “The celebration is deserved and happiness is normal—absolutely normal—but the next step is to go to the final and win it.”

Arsenal reached the 2006 Champions League final with a team built upon an impregnable defense. Wenger’s side kept 10 successive clean sheets en route to the showpiece fixture in Paris against Barcelona, who didn’t penetrate Arsenal’s stubborn resolve until the 76th minute. Arteta has taken a similar approach this term.

Tuesday’s shutout against Atlético was Arsenal’s ninth shutout in 14 Champions League games this term. David Raya has only faced an average of less than three shots on target per game in European competition this term, comfortably the best record on the continent. Atlético only forced the Gunners’ goalkeeper into two saves before tumbling towards another European elimination.

“I think Arsenal wanted wanted it a bit more than Atléti and they were more decisive in the duels,” Wenger analyzed. “We said before the game that to go to the final they needed to be strong defensively and they didn’t concede a goal tonight. They played a team who for 45 minutes absolutely needed to score a goal and they didn’t give them a chance.

“I believe it shows how strong Arsenal are defensively and how disciplined they are, as well a bit the limitations of Atlético, who were not good enough in the final third. In the end it’s a well-deserved win for Arsenal, there’s no doubt they were the better team over the two legs.”

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