Ashley Young Reacts to 'Dream' FA Cup Draw Against 18-Year-Old Son
A once-in-a-lifetime match is potentially on the cards for Everton's Ashley Young in the third round of the FA Cup.
A live draw from Old Trafford revealed the upcoming FA Cup fixtures unfolding in the tournament's third round. Although Arsenal vs. Manchester United and Aston Villa vs. West Ham United grabbed all the headlines, Everton's match again Peterborough United just might have the best storyline of all.
Young's 18-year-old son, Tyler Young joined Peterborough United this summer and could play against his father when the League One side clashes with Everton in the FA Cup.
Young took to social media to express his excitement at the possibility of the two being on the pitch at the same time. "WOW," Young posted on X. "Dreams might come true."
Tyler made his debut for Peterborough United in the club's 2–0 victory against Stevenage in the EFL Trophy on Oct. 8. His one senior cap is a far cry from his father's lengthy resume that includes over 700 domestic caps, a Premier League title with Manchester United and a Serie A title with Inter Milan. The Everton defender also won the FA Cup with United back in 2016.
The 39-year-old has experienced virtually all there is to experience over the last two decades, but playing against his teenage son would be a highlight that does not require any silverware.
Everton hosts Peterborough United on Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. ET. Despite the Toffees poor form, Young and his teammates will like their odds against a Peterborough side with just six wins through its first 16 fixtures in League One this season.