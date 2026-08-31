Aston Villa vs. Arsenal—Premier League: Live Score and Match Stats

Arsenal and Aston Villa round out the second matchday of the 2026–27 Premier League season when they collide at Villa Park on Monday.

The Gunners cruised to victory over Coventry City last weekend but face a far tougher test here—on paper at least—against a Villa side that finished fourth in the Premier League last season. However, comparing that iteration of the team to the depleted version currently under Unai Emery’s watch may be unfair.

Villa have lost a number of big names this summer, including star defender Ezri Konsa to Arsenal, and were made to pay for that instability as they were thumped 4–0 by Brighton & Hove Albion to start the season. An immediate response is needed.

That will not concern Arsenal, who are looking to join Manchester City, Hull City and Chelsea as the only teams to win each of their opening two matches. Victory by two goals would even see Mikel Arteta’s side reclaim top spot in the table at this early stage of the season.

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