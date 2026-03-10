Atalanta vs. Bayern Munich: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Bayern Munich’s Champions League campaign resumes on Tuesday night, as they face Borussia Dortmund slayers Atalanta in the first leg of their round of 16 tie.

Dortmund looked set to at least propose the possibility of a first European Klassiker since the 2013 final by taking a 2–0 lead at the halfway point of their playoff tie with La Dea. But in vintage BVB fashion, they collapsed in Bergamo.

Atalanta’s 4–1 second leg win, sealed at the death by a superb Lazar Samardžić penalty after a calamitous Dortmund defensive sequence, means they’ll take on Bayern for the first time in a competitive fixture.

Vincent Kompany’s side look poised to canter to the Bundesliga title, and have already laid out their credentials for a European conquest during the league phase. They finished second behind the perfect Arsenal, with a 3–1 defeat in north London being the only blemish on their record.

In fact, Bayern have lost just twice in all competitions this season, and are still in contention to claim four trophies before the 2025–26 campaign draws to a close.

Atalanta vs. Bayern Munich Score Prediction

Bayern Test Too Steep for La Dea

Bayern have scored at least three times in their previous five Bundesliga wins. | Stefan Matzke/sampics/Getty Images

Atalanta took full advantage of Dortmund’s deep-rooted vulnerabilities in the playoff round, overturning a two-goal deficit in Bergamo. That victory should inspire La Dea, who were quarterfinalists under Gian Piero Gasperini in 2019–20.

However, they merely needed to bypass Valenica in the last 16 on that occasion. This Bayern team are a different kettle of fish.

Kompany’s side have not allowed a shock defeat to Augsburg upset their rhythm, romping to six subsequent victories on the bounce in all competitions. A 3–2 win in Der Klassiker at the end of February has all but secured another Bundesliga title, and Kompany will soon be able to prioritize Bayern’s run to Budapest.

Rampant Bayern : The visitors have scored three goals in each of their previous five victories, and they were the joint-second highest scorers in the league phase, finding the back of the net 22 times in eight games.

: The visitors have scored three goals in each of their previous five victories, and they were the joint-second highest scorers in the league phase, finding the back of the net 22 times in eight games. Fresh Harry Kane: Bayern’s leading man in attack has been a major reason for their proficiency in front of goal, and is gunning for scoring records galore in Germany. He was absent for the 4–1 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach on Friday night, but will return fresh in time for the European tie. Kane has scored a brace in each of his previous four appearances and boasts eight in as many Champions League outings this term.

Bayern’s leading man in attack has been a major reason for their proficiency in front of goal, and is gunning for scoring records galore in Germany. He was absent for the 4–1 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach on Friday night, but will return fresh in time for the European tie. Kane has scored a brace in each of his previous four appearances and boasts eight in as many Champions League outings this term. Atalanta’s knockout stage history: The stunning turnaround against Dortmund was Atalanta’s first victory in a Champions League knockout stage game since 2020, when they thumped Valencia over two legs. Bayern, on the contrary, have lost just one of their 12 most recent outings in the round of 16, winning 10.

Prediction: Atalanta 1–3 Bayern Munich

Atalanta Predicted Lineup vs. Bayern Munich

Atalanta could be without several key players for the first leg. | FotMob

Atalanta have admirably mitigated a busy few weeks in the absence of key attacker Charles De Ketelaere, who’s still on the sidelines because of a knee injury.

The silky Belgian international will miss the first leg, but has an outside chance of playing a part in Munich next week. Palladino will also hope to have January arrival Giacomo Raspadori available for the second leg. Both players missed the remarkable comeback victory against Borussia Dortmund.

Éderson and Giorgio Scalvini are two other significant injury doubts for the hosts.

Davide Zappacosta was superb in the playoff win over Dortmund, and should return to the starting lineup down the right. Nicola Zalewski, Marten De Roon and Berat Djimsiti will also come back in.

Atalanta predicted lineup vs. Bayern Munich (3-4-2-1): Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolašinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Pašalić, Bernasconi; Samardžić, Zalewski; Scamacca.

Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs. Atalanta

Kane will return for the first leg. | FotMob

Harry Kane’s bid to break Robert Lewandowski’s single-season Bundesliga scoring record took a hit when he missed Friday night’s comfortable victory over Mönchengladbach through injury, but the Englishman has returned to training ahead of the first leg.

He’ll almost certainly be back in Kompany’s starting lineup on Tuesday night.

Manuel Neuer suffered an injury setback on Friday and will likely be replaced by Jonas Urbig between the posts in Bergamo. Hiroki Ito is also absent for the visitors, but there’s hope that Alphonso Davies could play a part. The Canadian international is close to recovering from his muscle injury.

Michael Olise and Aleksandar Pavlović will surely earn recalls after the pair were unused substitutes in Bayern’s most recent Bundesliga win.

Bayern Munich predicted lineup vs. Atalanta (4-2-3-1): Urbig; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Stanišić; Kimmich, Pavlović; Olise, Musiala, Díaz; Kane.

What Time Does Atalanta vs. Bayern Munich Kick-Off?

Location : Bergamo, Italy

: Bergamo, Italy Stadium : New Balance Arena

: New Balance Arena Date : Tuesday, March 10

: Tuesday, March 10 Kick-off Time : 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT Referee: Espen Eskås (NOR)

Espen Eskås (NOR) VAR: Tiago Bruno Lopes Martins (POR)

How to Watch Atalanta vs. Bayern Munich on TV

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom TNT Sports 2, discovery+, discovery+ App United States CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, fuboTV Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico FOX One

