Atletico Madrid Sign USMNT Midfielder, Why Simeone Should Be Excited
Atlético Madrid have reached an agreement for the transfer of U.S. men’s national team and Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso.
Cardoso, who impressed over the last year and a half at Real Betis, inked a five-year deal with the Spanish giants. The 23-year-old cemented his place in the Spanish capital until June 2030.
According to The Athletic, the two clubs agreed to a fee in the region of €30 million ($34.8 million) for the American. The deal is the latest in a recent wave of blockbuster moves for USMNT players; Malik Tillman signed with Bayer Leverkusen, Patrick Agyemang is headed to Derby County and Tim Weah has been linked with Nottingham Forest and Olympique Marseille.
Unlike his fellow international teammates, though, Cardoso is continuing his club career in La Liga. The midfielder played a pivotal role in Real Betis’ six-place finish last season, as well as their run to the Conference League final, where they ultimately fell short to Chelsea.
Atlético Madrid lauded Cardoso as a “pivot with excellent ball recovery, discerning distribution and arrival”. The USMNT player is a much-needed fresh face for Diego Simeone’s midfield. After all, Koke is 33 years old and Rodrigo De Paul has been heavily linked with a move to Inter Miami.
Cardoso also fits Atlético Madrid’s play style; the 23-year-old plays with an aggressive defensive mindset and is not afraid to commit himself to a borderline tackle if it means recovering the ball or stopping a counter attack.
Simeone will welcome the exciting, hardworking midfielder with open arms. After a disappointing 2024–25 season in which Atlético Madrid finished third in La Liga and were bounced out of the Champions League in the round of 16 by Real Madrid, the Spanish giants have spent this transfer window building a more balanced squad.
The club already welcomed attacking reinforcements in former MLS star Thiago Almada and Álex Baena. Los Colchoneros have also upgraded their backline with Matteo Ruggeri and Clément Lenglet, who permanently joined the team after a solid loan spell from Barcelona last season.
Cardoso is the latest new addition that will look to impress, especially in his first-ever Champions League campaign. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just one year away, the midfielder will also hope to show Mauricio Pochettino he is worthy of a starting role in the USMNT after a string of disappointing performances for the Stars and Stripes this summer.