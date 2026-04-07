Atletico Madrid XI vs. Barcelona: Simeone’s Stars Are Back—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Atlético Madrid face Barcelona for the fifth time this season when they visit the Camp Nou looking to take an advantage back to the Metropolitano in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

Diego Simeone’s men make the trip to Catalonia just four nights removed from a painful 2–1 defeat against Barça in La Liga. Still, a number of stars were rested, namely Julián Álvarez, Ademola Lookman and Dávid Hancko—and even with a makeshift XI plus playing with 10-men for much of the night, Atléti nearly rescued a point against the league leaders.

Confidence will exist within Simeone’s side that they can vanquish their Spanish rivals to progress in the Champions League, especially with the memory of their triumphant Copa del Rey semifinals tie earlier in the season still fresh.

Barcelona remain perfect since returning to the Camp Nou last November, but Los Rojiblancos know all too well that success against the Catalans is possible by simply keeping the tie alive and clinching it at home in the second leg, like they did when they met in this instance twice during the mid 2010’s.

Oblak Return Boosts Atléti’s Hopes

Jan Oblak has worked his way back from a muscular injury. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The sight of world-class goalkeeper Jan Oblak returning to training ahead of the trip to Barcelona was a major boost, and the Slovenian could be between the posts at the Camp Nou. Marc Pubill and winter signing Rodrigo Mendoza also were back on the pitch and could make their return to action on Wednesday.

The same can’t be said abou the trio of Pablo Barrios, José María Giménez and U.S. men’s national team’s Johnny Cardoso, who will miss the first leg with fitness issues.

Lookman, Álvarez, Hancko and Matteo Ruggeri who didn’t see the pitch in Saturday’s defeat against Barça are all expected to feature from the start in the second game of the April trilogy.

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees, doubts: Pablo Barrios, José María Giménez, Johnny Cardoso, Marc Pubill, Rodrigo Mendoza.

Pablo Barrios, José María Giménez, Johnny Cardoso, Marc Pubill, Rodrigo Mendoza. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-4-2

Atlético Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona (4-4-2)

Atléti’s attack have found success against Barcelona’s high line this season. | FotMob

GK: Jan Oblak—Oblak was stellar containing the devastating “MSN” trio the last time Atléti faces Barça in the Champions League quarterfinals, and he’ll be looking to replicate that performance a decade later.

RB: Marc Pubill—Back after missing the last three games, the young Spaniard will look to continue building on what’s been a very solid debut term with Los Rojiblancos.

CB: Robin Le Normand—The experienced center back will need to be attentive to lend a hand to Pubill whenever Marcus Rashford darts inside to avoid an action like the one that resulted in Barça’s equalizer at the weekend.

CB: Dávid Hancko—After getting the night off on Saturday, the most consistent Atléti center back this season returns to the XI looking to contain arguably the most potent attack in Europe.

LB: Matteo Ruggeri—Few left backs in the world have suffered the wrath of Lamine Yamal more than Ruggeri, but the Italian has also managed to limit the electrifying winger in the previous meeting, and he’ll hope to hold his ground again.

RM: Giuliano Simeone—The speedy Argentine scored against Barça on Saturday and his energy and pace have been key to create danger down the right wing against a defense that’s prone to get caught out of shape.

DM: Marcos Llorente—The tireless Spaniard is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career, and with Barrios and Cardoso still on the mend, he’ll showcase his versatility by operating in the base of midfield.

DM: Koke—The veteran presence in the heart of Atléti’s midfield, Koke brings the tenacity and work-rate desperately needed in a game Simeone’s side won’t be likely to have much of the ball.

LM: Ademola Lookman—What a signing Lookman’s turned out to be since joining in January. Usually attacking the weak side and using his potency to exploit space while also helping out plenty in defensive assignments.

ST: Antoine Griezmann—Griezmann’s intelligence and quality on the ball has been an oasis for Atléti to keep the ball away from Barça in recent meetings to alleviate the pressure on the low-block. His cunning movements and ability to find space to then pick out runners will keep the hosts on their toes.

ST: Julián Álvarez—Incessantly linked with a move to Barcelona, Álvarez will get yet another chance to showcase exactly why the Catalans seem so infatuated with the prospect of poaching him away from Atléti.

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