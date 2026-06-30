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Barcelona 2026–27 La Liga Fixtures: Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid Dates, Full Schedule

The Catalans are aiming for a third consecutive La Liga title.
Amanda Langell|
Raphinha (left) and Lamine Yamal will once again lead Barcelona.
Raphinha (left) and Lamine Yamal will once again lead Barcelona. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona open the 2026–27 La Liga season against Athletic Club at the Camp Nou, a match that will set the tone for the Catalans’ title defense.

Hansi Flick’s men ended last season wearing the Spanish crown for a second consecutive year, forcing arch rivals Real Madrid to settle for a runners-up finish yet again. Barcelona would love nothing more than to make it three La Liga titles in a row, and their path to greatness is now laid out.

The Catalans have the luxury of getting settled into the season before they undergo a challenging October, featuring matches against Getafe, Real Betis and Real Madrid. The first El Clásico of 2026–27 will unfold at the Camp Nou, where Barcelona can make it seven victories in their last eight meetings with Los Blancos.

A trip to the Metropolitano to take on Atlético Madrid beckons at the start of November, and the short trip to Espanyol kicks off the new year.

The defending Spanish champions then get to host Diego Simeone’s men in February, before they have the disadvantage of playing Real Madrid at the Bernabéu in May. The Clásico comes so late in the season that it could either be a formality or a title-decider.

Barcelona’s last home match comes against the newly promoted Málaga, and then they must face off with Getafe away in the final game of the season.

*Exact dates and kick-off times for the 2026–27 La Liga schedule have yet to be confirmed.

August

Date

Fixture

August 15–16

Barcelona vs. Athletic Club

August 22–23

Elche vs. Barcelona

August 29–30

Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano

September

Date

Fixture

September 5–6

Valencia vs. Barcelona

September 12–13

Levante vs. Barcelona

September 15–16

Barcelona vs. Racing Santander

September 20

Sevilla vs. Barcelona

October

Date

Fixture

October 10–11

Barcelona vs. Getafe

October 17–18

Real Betis vs. Barcelona

October 25

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid

October 31–November 1

Barcelona vs. Alavés

November

Date

Fixture

November 7–8

Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona

November 21–22

Barcelona vs. Villarreal

November 28–29

Deportivo La Coruña vs. Barcelona

December

Date

Fixture

December 5–6

Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo

December 12–13

Málaga vs. Barcelona

December 19–20

Barelona vs. Real Sociedad

January

Date

Fixture

January 2–3

Espanyol vs. Barcelona

January 9–10

Osasuna vs. Barcelona

January 16–17

Barcelona vs. Elche

January 23–24

Alavés vs. Barcelona

January 30–31

Barcelona vs. Valencia

February

Date

Fixture

February 6–7

Barcelona vs. Atlético Madrid

February 13–14

Villarreal vs. Barcelona

February 20–21

Barcelona vs. Levante

February 27–28

Athletic Club vs. Barcelona

March

Date

Fixture

March 6–7

Barcelona vs. Real Betis

March 13–14

Barcelona vs. Deportivo La Coruña

March 20–21

Rayo Vallecano vs. Barcelona

April

Date

Fixture

April 4

Barcelona vs. Sevilla

April 10–11

Racing Santander vs. Barcelona

April 17–18

Barcelona vs. Espanyol

April 20–21

Celta Vigo vs. Barcelona

May

Date

Fixture

May 1–2

Barcelona vs. Osasuna

May 9

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona

May 15–16

Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona

May 22–23

Barcelona vs. Málaga

May 29–30

Getafe vs. Barcelona

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Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer and editor. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu. When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.

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