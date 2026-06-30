Barcelona 2026–27 La Liga Fixtures: Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid Dates, Full Schedule

Barcelona open the 2026–27 La Liga season against Athletic Club at the Camp Nou, a match that will set the tone for the Catalans’ title defense.

Hansi Flick’s men ended last season wearing the Spanish crown for a second consecutive year, forcing arch rivals Real Madrid to settle for a runners-up finish yet again. Barcelona would love nothing more than to make it three La Liga titles in a row, and their path to greatness is now laid out.

The Catalans have the luxury of getting settled into the season before they undergo a challenging October, featuring matches against Getafe, Real Betis and Real Madrid. The first El Clásico of 2026–27 will unfold at the Camp Nou, where Barcelona can make it seven victories in their last eight meetings with Los Blancos.

A trip to the Metropolitano to take on Atlético Madrid beckons at the start of November, and the short trip to Espanyol kicks off the new year.

The defending Spanish champions then get to host Diego Simeone’s men in February, before they have the disadvantage of playing Real Madrid at the Bernabéu in May. The Clásico comes so late in the season that it could either be a formality or a title-decider.

Barcelona’s last home match comes against the newly promoted Málaga, and then they must face off with Getafe away in the final game of the season.

*Exact dates and kick-off times for the 2026–27 La Liga schedule have yet to be confirmed.

August

Date Fixture August 15–16 Barcelona vs. Athletic Club August 22–23 Elche vs. Barcelona August 29–30 Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano

September

Date Fixture September 5–6 Valencia vs. Barcelona September 12–13 Levante vs. Barcelona September 15–16 Barcelona vs. Racing Santander September 20 Sevilla vs. Barcelona

October

Date Fixture October 10–11 Barcelona vs. Getafe October 17–18 Real Betis vs. Barcelona October 25 Barcelona vs. Real Madrid October 31–November 1 Barcelona vs. Alavés

November

Date Fixture November 7–8 Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona November 21–22 Barcelona vs. Villarreal November 28–29 Deportivo La Coruña vs. Barcelona

December

Date Fixture December 5–6 Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo December 12–13 Málaga vs. Barcelona December 19–20 Barelona vs. Real Sociedad

January

Date Fixture January 2–3 Espanyol vs. Barcelona January 9–10 Osasuna vs. Barcelona January 16–17 Barcelona vs. Elche January 23–24 Alavés vs. Barcelona January 30–31 Barcelona vs. Valencia

February

Date Fixture February 6–7 Barcelona vs. Atlético Madrid February 13–14 Villarreal vs. Barcelona February 20–21 Barcelona vs. Levante February 27–28 Athletic Club vs. Barcelona

March

Date Fixture March 6–7 Barcelona vs. Real Betis March 13–14 Barcelona vs. Deportivo La Coruña March 20–21 Rayo Vallecano vs. Barcelona

April

Date Fixture April 4 Barcelona vs. Sevilla April 10–11 Racing Santander vs. Barcelona April 17–18 Barcelona vs. Espanyol April 20–21 Celta Vigo vs. Barcelona

May

Date Fixture May 1–2 Barcelona vs. Osasuna May 9 Real Madrid vs. Barcelona May 15–16 Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona May 22–23 Barcelona vs. Málaga May 29–30 Getafe vs. Barcelona

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