Barcelona 2026–27 La Liga Fixtures: Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid Dates, Full Schedule
Barcelona open the 2026–27 La Liga season against Athletic Club at the Camp Nou, a match that will set the tone for the Catalans’ title defense.
Hansi Flick’s men ended last season wearing the Spanish crown for a second consecutive year, forcing arch rivals Real Madrid to settle for a runners-up finish yet again. Barcelona would love nothing more than to make it three La Liga titles in a row, and their path to greatness is now laid out.
The Catalans have the luxury of getting settled into the season before they undergo a challenging October, featuring matches against Getafe, Real Betis and Real Madrid. The first El Clásico of 2026–27 will unfold at the Camp Nou, where Barcelona can make it seven victories in their last eight meetings with Los Blancos.
A trip to the Metropolitano to take on Atlético Madrid beckons at the start of November, and the short trip to Espanyol kicks off the new year.
The defending Spanish champions then get to host Diego Simeone’s men in February, before they have the disadvantage of playing Real Madrid at the Bernabéu in May. The Clásico comes so late in the season that it could either be a formality or a title-decider.
Barcelona’s last home match comes against the newly promoted Málaga, and then they must face off with Getafe away in the final game of the season.
*Exact dates and kick-off times for the 2026–27 La Liga schedule have yet to be confirmed.
August
Date
Fixture
August 15–16
Barcelona vs. Athletic Club
August 22–23
Elche vs. Barcelona
August 29–30
Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano
September
Date
Fixture
September 5–6
Valencia vs. Barcelona
September 12–13
Levante vs. Barcelona
September 15–16
Barcelona vs. Racing Santander
September 20
Sevilla vs. Barcelona
October
Date
Fixture
October 10–11
Barcelona vs. Getafe
October 17–18
Real Betis vs. Barcelona
October 25
Barcelona vs. Real Madrid
October 31–November 1
Barcelona vs. Alavés
November
Date
Fixture
November 7–8
Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona
November 21–22
Barcelona vs. Villarreal
November 28–29
Deportivo La Coruña vs. Barcelona
December
Date
Fixture
December 5–6
Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo
December 12–13
Málaga vs. Barcelona
December 19–20
Barelona vs. Real Sociedad
January
Date
Fixture
January 2–3
Espanyol vs. Barcelona
January 9–10
Osasuna vs. Barcelona
January 16–17
Barcelona vs. Elche
January 23–24
Alavés vs. Barcelona
January 30–31
Barcelona vs. Valencia
February
Date
Fixture
February 6–7
Barcelona vs. Atlético Madrid
February 13–14
Villarreal vs. Barcelona
February 20–21
Barcelona vs. Levante
February 27–28
Athletic Club vs. Barcelona
March
Date
Fixture
March 6–7
Barcelona vs. Real Betis
March 13–14
Barcelona vs. Deportivo La Coruña
March 20–21
Rayo Vallecano vs. Barcelona
April
Date
Fixture
April 4
Barcelona vs. Sevilla
April 10–11
Racing Santander vs. Barcelona
April 17–18
Barcelona vs. Espanyol
April 20–21
Celta Vigo vs. Barcelona
May
Date
Fixture
May 1–2
Barcelona vs. Osasuna
May 9
Real Madrid vs. Barcelona
May 15–16
Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona
May 22–23
Barcelona vs. Málaga
May 29–30
Getafe vs. Barcelona
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Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer and editor. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu. When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.Follow AmandaLangell