Barcelona Agree to Blockbuster Deal for Newcastle Star Anthony Gordon—Report

Newcastle United and Barcelona have reportedly struck a deal for the transfer of star forward Anthony Gordon, who is set to undergo a medical tomorrow in Catalonia.

The defending Spanish champions were always in the race for the Englishman’s signature, alongside Bayern Munich and Chelsea, but their pursuit ramped up ever since sporting director Deco held talks with Gordon’s representatives during a recent trip to England.

Now, The Athletic report Barcelona’s initial offer of €80 million (£69.3 million, $93.2 million) plus add-ons for the 25-year-old has been accepted by Newcastle. Gordon also agreed to personal terms.

The forward, who will represent England at the 2026 World Cup, scored 39 goals in 152 appearances for the Magpies since making the move to St James’ Park in Jan. 2023. Newcastle paid an initial fee of £40 million ($53.7 million) to Everton and now sold Gordon for a hefty profit.

Gordon’s impending move to the Camp Nou could be a telling sign that Barcelona will opt against triggering Marcus Rashford’s $35 million (€30 million, £26 million) buy option, sending the winger back to Manchester United this summer.

How Gordon Fits at Barcelona

Anthony Gordon earned plenty of attention from European giants for his rise at Newcastle. | Serena Taylor/Newcastle United/Getty Images

Barcelona were always going to bolster their attack this summer after the departure of Robert Lewandowski. The likes of Julián Alvarez, João Pedro and Omar Marmoush have all been linked with the Spanish giants, but Gordon soon emerged as the frontrunner.

The 25-year-old is not a natural successor to Lewandowski, though, unlike the other options on the table. Gordon is most at home on the left wing, which belongs to Raphinha.

There could be a reality in which he takes that position from the Brazilian, pushing Raphinha into the No. 10 role, where he is more than capable of flourishing. Barcelona, then, would still be in need of a striker, and their financial woes might limit their options now that they dropped such a high sum on Gordon.

Flick could instead deploy Gordon as a No. 9, leaving the left wing to Raphinha and the No. 10 position to either Fermín López or Dani Olmo. The England international is no stranger to leading the line, but there would undoubtedly be learning curve to a new team, a new league and his second-best position come the start of 2026–27.

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