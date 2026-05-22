England 2026 World Cup Roster Confirmed: Full List of Players, Controversial Omissions

After days of social media leaks, England manager Thomas Tuchel has finally confirmed his 26-player roster for the 2026 World Cup.

With one of the deepest player pools in soccer available to him, Tuchel faced a daunting prospect of selecting just 26 players to take to North America this summer, well aware that a whole host of big names were inevitably going to miss out.

Regardless of who Tuchel selected, there was destined to be plenty of frustrated England fans, and that is exactly how things played out over the days leading up to the announcement as details of those missing out trickled on to social media.

Nevertheless, Tuchel will now look to focus his group ahead of their trip to the United States, Canada and Mexico. England is among the favorites to advance deep into this summer’s tournament, with a first win since 1966 not entirely out of the question.

Here are the 26 players tasked with bringing the famous trophy back to England.

England 2026 World Cup Squad Confirmed: Full List of Players

Harry Kane will lead England to the World Cup. | Michael Regan/The FA/Getty Images

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford (Everton)

(Everton) Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace)

(Crystal Palace) James Trafford (Manchester City)

Defenders

Reece James (Chelsea)

(Chelsea) Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa)

(Aston Villa) Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen)

(Bayer Leverkusen) John Stones (Manchester City)

(Manchester City) Marc Guéhi (Manchester City)

(Manchester City) Dan Burn (Newcastle United)

(Newcastle United) Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City)

(Manchester City) Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur)

(Tottenham Hotspur) Tino Livramento (Newcastle United)

Midfielders

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

(Arsenal) Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest)

(Nottingham Forest) Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United)

(Manchester United) Jordan Henderson (Brentford)

(Brentford) Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

(Aston Villa) Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

(Real Madrid) Eberechi Eze (Arsenal)

Forwards

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

(Bayern Munich) Ivan Toney (Al Ahli)

(Al Ahli) Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

(Aston Villa) Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

(Arsenal) Noni Madueke (Arsenal)

(Arsenal) Marcus Rashford (Manchester United/Barcelona)

(Manchester United/Barcelona) Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United)

Controversy Reigns Supreme

Harry Maguire was left unimpressed by the decision. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

English fans have been crying out for the mystique used by other nations when it comes to their rosters. Supporters across the globe have been glued to screens awaiting a first viewing of a dramatized video revealing the 26 lucky names heading to the World Cup, but it never seems to play out like that in England.

Indeed, the morning of Tuchel’s announcement, a total of 21 names had already leaked to the media, with many also confirmed to be missing out. Harry Maguire even took to social media to admit his surprise towards missing out and the Manchester United center back’s mother and brother even had chance to voice her their frustrations before the squad was even revealed.

While many have been left shocked by Tuchel’s decision to overlook Maguire, there have also been plenty of disappointed voices directed towards the 33-year-old’s decision to go public with his feelings before the announcement.

Maguire is by no means the only big name not handed a seat on England’s plane. Real Madrid right back Trent Alexander-Arnold is not heading to the World Cup, although that decision is perhaps no surprise given Tuchel’s obvious preference of other players in his position.

Attacking midfielders Cole Palmer and Phil Foden, of Chelsea and Manchester City respectively, have both failed to do enough to convince Tuchel, while Man Utd left back Luke Shaw is another who will have to watch this summer’s spectacle from his couch.

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