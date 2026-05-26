Should Barcelona Trigger Marcus Rashford’s $35 Million Transfer Option?

Barcelona’s season is over and with the Catalans now fully focused on preparations for 2026–27, one of the first things they must address is a final verdict on Marcus Rashford’s future.

Rashford joined Barcelona on loan from Manchester United last summer and a $35 million (€30 million, £26 million) buy option was included in the deal. Following a season where Rashford helped the Catalans conquer La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup, the time has come for the club to make a decision.

The England international has made his desire to stay in Barcelona abundantly clear, with an agreement featruing a reduced salary not expected to be a problem, per reports. Barcelona would like to keep Rashford and have tried to negotiate with Man Utd, but the Premier League giants are unwilling to budge. If Barça want Rashford, they must trigger the buy option.

The buy option reportedly expires while Rashford is away with England at the World Cup, so the Catalans are running out of time to make a decision. Following a season’s worth of evidence, what should Barcelona do?

Marcus Rashford’s Barcelona Tenure

Marcus Rashford’s (right) free-kick against Real Madrid clinched the La Liga title for Barcelona. | Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images

Barcelona were desperate to sign a winger during last summer’s transfer window. After their financial shortcomings resulted in failing to acquire Nico Williams for the second year in a row and pulling out of any serious negotiations for Luis Díaz, the club pivoted to Rashford—who waited for Barcelona—on a season-long loan.

Signed to play second fiddle to both Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, recurring fitness issues for the pair saw Rashford finish the season with 49 appearances across all competitions, tied for the third most of any Barça player this term.

His impressive haul of 14 goals and as many assists is impossible to ignore. Only Yamal, Fermín López and Raphinha had more goal contributions this season for Barça than Rashford’s 28, and the former two are the only ones who scored more Champions League goals than Rashford’s five.

Marcus Rashford’s 2025–26 Barcelona Stats Snapshot

Statistic Value Barcelona Rank Goals 14 5th Assists 14 3rd Appearances 49 T-3rd Minutes Played 2,622 12th

Rashford provided more than serviceable cover for two of the best wingers in world soccer, while also even featuring as a striker sporadically. A brilliant brace away against Newcastle United and a stunning free kick against Real Madrid to help Barça clinch the La Liga title in El Clásico stand out as the highlights of his campaign.

Still, not everything was rose colored; Rashford endured his lows this season. Outside of his undeniable productivity, he struggled to mesh with Hansi Flick’s high-pressing system, with his off-the-ball work rate coming into question regularly—particularly when compared to Raphinha’s.

After a scorching start of the term, goal contributions dried up as the calendar turned to 2026. When Barcelona needed him most in the Champions League quarterfinals against Atlético Madrid following Raphinha’s hamstring injury, Rashford failed to capitalize, squandering a number of clear chances in the first leg which led to him playing just 22 minutes in the second leg, where Barça’s European dreams ended.

He managed to win back some credit during Barcelona’s run-in, where he had a goal involvement in three straight games following Yamal’s injury to help wrap-up the La Liga title.

Inconsistent form has defined Rashford in recent years, and that continued to be the case during his time in Catalonia. Still, when engaged and sharp, he contributed to the team’s success and was rewarded with a call-up to represent England in the 2026 World Cup.

Overall, Rashford had a good campaign, but was it good enough to leave Barcelona no doubt about pulling the trigger on his buy option? No.

The Hurdle of Barcelona’s Finances

Barcelona’s financial issues will play a massive role in Rashford’s future. | David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

On the surface, paying $35 million for a versatile, backup winger capable of bagging 28 goal contributions would be a no brainer for big European clubs. But Barcelona are still handicapped by their longstanding economic woes, and here lies the main issue that could see Rashford’s tenure in Catalonia end after one season.

Barcelona are yet to comply with La Liga’s 1:1 rule ($1 spent for every $1 earned) and although the club expect to comply with the regulation soon—which they’ve incorrectly predicted before—they will still operate with constraints this summer.

Even with Rashford significantly lowering his wages, a $35 million fee plus his salary would be spread over the duration of the contract he signs with the club, something known as amortization. But with Rashford turning 29 in October, Barcelona might not want to offer him a long-term contract. This means his amortization cost could still be higher than what Barça would pay for an incoming young winger, even if his initial transfer fee is higher than Rashford’s.

Although signing a winger is a top priority for Barça this summer, the main focus is acquiring an elite center forward capable of filling the void left by Robert Lewandowski. Replacing a striker that averaged over 20 goals during his four seasons at the club won’t be easy, and it certainly won’t be cheap.

These economic hurdles are why Barcelona have unsuccessfully tried to negotiate a second loan deal with Man Utd. The desire for Rashford to stay is there, but the finances are making it increasingly difficult.

It seems like the only way for Rashford to stay in Barcelona is to make him the second most expensive signing of the Flick era to date, only behind Dani Olmo. But is it worth it?

Final Decision

Can Barcelona really find a better option than Rashford? | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

In the end, there are also other factors Barcelona must consider when reaching a final verdict on Rashford’s future.

At no point of the season did Rashford complain or make a fuss about his role, particularly when both Raphinha and Yamal were healthy and his minutes dropped—which can’t be said by all, namely fellow winger Roony Bardghji.

Rashford has integrated himself well in Barcelona’s locker room according to all reports, and further evidenced by club vice-captain Frenkie de Jong publicly stating Rashford should stay. Flick himself has praised Rashford despite wanting more out of him and reports claim German boss has given his seal of approval to make his transfer permanent.

As was the case last summer, Rashford is pushing and seems almost desperate to make Barcelona his permanent home.

At 28 years old, Rashford still has plenty left to offer. His best years might be behind him, but with one season at Barcelona under his belt and without the distraction of an uncertain future, it’s not hard to envision him having an even better season under Flick in 2026–27.

Barcelona know what they have in Rashford. Bringing in a new player, regardless of age and potential, won’t come without its risks, especially if they decide to spend big on a young winger. Furthermore, if Barça opt for another experienced alternative on loan, they’ll be back in the same exact place this time next year.

Lack of quality depth became an issue for Barcelona late in the campaign as injuries mounted, and Rashford offers exactly that.

At some point, Barcelona must stop settling for temporary solutions and young players that, regardless of potential, are still projects.

Unless triggering Rashford’s $35 million buy option denies Barcelona from signing a world–class center forward, the club should make the England international their first permanent signing of the summer transfer window.

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