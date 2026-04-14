Barcelona Make Bizarre Complaint to UEFA Ahead of Atletico Madrid Showdown

Barcelona have made a formal complaint to UEFA regarding the length of the grass at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium ahead of their Champions League quarterfinal second leg with Atlético Madrid.

La Blaugrana have a mountain to climb in Spain’s capital after their 2–0 first leg defeat on home soil, Hansi Flick and his players desperately scrambling for any possible advantage to help them into the semifinals.

One potential factor in the outcome of Tuesday night’s fixture could seemingly be the pitch at the Metropolitano, Barça having officially complained to UEFA after perceiving the grass to be too long during their training session at the venue on Monday, as per Marca.

If the grass is too long, the Catalan giants fear it will hamper their high-tempo, possession-based approach and hinder their chances of reaching the next stage of the competition.

Barcelona Concerns Over Grass Length Eased

UEFA will investigate Barça’s unusual complaint. | Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

As per UEFA regulations, grass cannot exceed the height of three centimeters (1.18 inches) across the field, with failure to comply forcing the grass to be shortened prior to kick off.

However, as Mundo Deportivo report, UEFA have been quick to reassure Barça over the Metropolitano pitch, insisting they will measure the grass and trim it if necessary.

UEFA confirmed they will follow the protocol already in place regarding the condition of the surface, with Barça sporting director Deco confident the issue will be resolved in plenty of time for Tuesday’s colossal clash.

UEFA Reject Barcelona Complaint Over Officials

Barcelona were unhappy with the officiating during the first leg. | Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images

Barça have been in close contact with UEFA over the past week, initially issuing a complaint over the officiating of referee István Kovács during the first leg with Atléti at Camp Nou.

Flick and his team were infuriated by several of the Romanian’s decisions, chiefly an incident involving Atléti defender Marc Pubill. The 22-year-old, who was already on a yellow card, handled the ball inside his own penalty area, stopping the ball after it appeared goalkeeper Juan Musso had already taken the goal kick.

Kovács was unmoved by Barça protestations and VAR opted against intervening, resulting in the Catalans issuing a complaint to UEFA.

However, the governing body’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has since dismissed Barcelona’s objection.

“Following the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg between Barcelona and Atlético, Barcelona filed a protest relating to a referee decision," a UEFA statement read.

“The UEFA Control Ethics and Disciplinary Body has declared the protest to be inadmissible.”

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