Why Barcelona Are Frustrated With Frenkie de Jong After His Injury

Barcelona and Frenkie de Jong are currently at odds over the Dutchman’s recovery from a knee injury, which he returned to Catalonia with after the World Cup.

De Jong was a prominent member of a Netherlands team that was bounced out of the tournament by Morocco on penalties in the round of 32. The midfielder was dealing with a nagging issue throughout but was reassured by the Oranje’s medical team that his "small" knee injury wouldn’t worsen if he continued to play.

However, their assessment proved to be erroneous, as Barça later confirmed that De Jong had suffered a partial MCL tear, adding: “The player will continue to undergo treatment under the supervision of the club's medical staff, with his progress to be assessed over the coming weeks.”

Almost three weeks have passed since Barça’s statement, and with no discernible progress made, the club wants De Jong to undergo surgery.

Frenkie de Jong Continuing to Resist Barcelona’s Surgery Plea

De Jong returned from the World Cup with a knee injury. | Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

According to SPORT, Barcelona are becoming increasingly frustrated with De Jong’s resistance to knee surgery.

The midfielder has gone down the more conservative route to recovery, with the initial diagnosis suggesting De Jong could be sidelined for three months. The treatment, however, has so far failed to provide the expected results, convincing the club that surgery is necessary for De Jong to return to action as soon as possible. Nevertheless, the player is reluctant to go under the knife, wanting to give the conservative treatment more time.

That’s not the only reason why Barça are frustrated, though.

The club also believes that De Jong might have held back towards the end of last season in order to be in peak condition for the World Cup. He hasn’t completed 90 minutes in Blaugrana colors since Feb. 22, but started all of the Netherlands’ four matches at this summer’s tournament and played 90 minutes in two.

In response to such claims, De Jong said: “It’s difficult for me to see people questioning my relationship and commitment to the club because of false reports.

“Football is everything to me. I have always given everything I have for Barcelona and my country,” he added.

Is Rodri a Frenkie de Jong Replacement?

Rodri is a priority transfer target. | Jose Oliva/Europa Press/Getty Images

Barcelona made a beeline for Manchester City midfielder Rodri in the wake of De Jong’s injury, leaping in front of Real Madrid in the queue for the Spaniard‘s signature.

Madrid had been strongly linked with a move earlier in the window, but Rodri prefers a switch to Catalonia off the back of a stellar World Cup campaign with champions Spain.

Man City have so far rebuffed Barça’s proposals, although an agreement is said to be near. His arrival would mitigate De Jong’s absence in the short-term and potentially open the door to the Dutchman moving on next summer. He signed a new contract last year, which runs until 2029 and also falls in line with Barcelona’s revised wage structure.

While De Jong has been a prominent figure under Hansi Flick and is in contention to be the club’s next captain, he has dealt with numerous fitness setbacks.

Gavi and Pedri are borderline untouchable, and La Masia graduate Marc Bernal may soon garner that status. If something eventually has to give in Barcelona’s midfield, expect it to be De Jong.