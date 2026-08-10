Barcelona ‘Near Agreement’ Over Rodri, Enzo Maresca Gives Latest Update

Barcelona are reportedly closing in on an agreement to sign midfielder Rodri ahead of his expected return to Manchester City training this week.

After leaping ahead of Real Madrid in the race for the World Cup winner’s signature, Barcelona have already failed with an opening bid for Rodri worth $52 million (£38.5 million), with City holding out for closer to $81 million (£60 million).

Mundo Deportivo state Barcelona have not yet come so high, but an offer including an initial $63.5 million (£47 million) before add-ons has seen negotiations between the two clubs enter the final phase to thrash out the specifics.

It is said the difference in valuation between the two teams could even be “offset by a player from the Barcelona squad.” Reports elsewhere have linked City with 19-year-old midfielder Tommy Marqués.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is urging those above him to get a deal done as soon as possible to give him plenty of time to prepare with his new-look squad for the start of the new season.

Maresca: Rodri’s Man City Return Date Set

Enzo Maresca is expecting Rodri back soon. | Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Having won the World Cup with Spain this summer, Rodri’s return to preseason has been delayed more than most.

He is still not back in action with City and missed the entirety of Enzo Maresca’s first preseason, which came to an end this weekend ahead of the Community Shield against Arsenal next Sunday, Aug. 16.

Rodri is expected to be available for City in some capacity, with his return to the club scheduled for two days earlier.

“At the moment, he will be in Manchester,” Maresca explained. “There is no update. On Aug. 14 he will be back.”

It would benefit both clubs for an agreement to be reached quickly. While Barcelona want as much preparation time with Rodri as possible, City need to step up their plans for a future without such an influential player.

Elliot Anderson joined from Nottingham Forest but, like Rodri, has not featured in preseason after his run to the third-place playoff with England this summer. As a result, Mateo Kovačić, Tijjani Reijnders and Nico González have shared the minutes.

A high-profile replacement for Rodri is expected in some capacity, with reports continuing to like Maresca with a reunion with Chelsea’s Enzo Fernández. The Argentine is, himself, only just returning to training after falling to Rodri’s Spain in the World Cup final and will need more time to prepare for whichever team he represents this season.