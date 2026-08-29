Barcelona Legend Faces Uphill Battle to Resurrect New MLS Team Ahead of Debut

Barcelona legend Sergi Roberto has big dreams of MLS glory, but it will be an uphill battle to bring the No. 12-ranked L.A. Galaxy back to the league’s pinnacle after over a year and a half of underwhelming play.

While the six-time MLS Cup champions went trophy-less for a decade before winning the Cup in 2024, the hope is to avoid another lengthy spell without a title. The Galaxy have struggled toward that end this season, floundering without star midfielder Riqui Puig—Roberto’s former Barcelona teammate, who is sidelined with injury for the entire 2026 season. The Galaxy have won just six matches this season and only one since the return from the World Cup international break. Meanwhile, the league is becoming increasingly more competitive, with several clubs shelling out millions for international talent this summer in attempt to reach the summit.

Roberto signed with the Galaxy through 2028 earlier this month and will hope his experience winning 25 trophies over a decade with the La Liga powerhouse (2010–2024) will be enough to lead the squad to some hardware this winter. The Spaniard arrived in Los Angeles this week, and after spending several days getting up to speed with his new teammates, he could make his debut against California rivals San Diego FC on Saturday.

“We’re now at an important point where we need to qualify for the playoffs,” Roberto said in his introductory press conference. “I think if we can do that, we can compete for everything because, from what I’ve seen in training, there’s enough potential to win the league, and that’s why I’m here.”

Despite being in the twilight of his career, the 34-year-old is anticipated to be the key piece of the Galaxy’s summer rebuild, which also saw the club bring in Mexican international Hirving “Chucky” Lozano on loan after his tense exile from San Diego FC.

“I think I can bring a lot of experience,” Roberto added, having recently left Serie A’s Como, where he scored once in 37 appearances across two seasons after his illustrious tenure in Catalonia. “I've been playing in Europe for all my life in Barça. So yeah, a lot of experience and working hard, being humble.

“I want to help the club to get better, get to the playoffs, and from there, why not win the MLS, and yeah, just helping the team, helping also the young players to improve.”



Sergi Roberto Embracing American Culture

Sergi Roberto hasn’t played since May 7 with Como in Italy’s Serie A. | Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Set for his debut against San Diego, which could provide his first competitive minutes since May 7, Roberto is excited to embrace the American sports culture, having been a longtime NBA fan.

“Since I was in Barcelona, one of my dreams was always to come here to MLS. I really like the way sports are here in America,” he told reporters. “I've been following the NBA for a long, long time. I always said that I would like to one day come and play here in the MLS.”

While Roberto explored options elsewhere for the back-end of his soccer career, the Galaxy presented the most enticing offer after he heard good things about MLS from other Barcelona legends.

“I spoke with Luis [Suárez], Jordi [Alba] and Busi [Sergio Busquets],” Roberto said about his former teammates who all won the 2025 MLS Cup with Inter Miami. “They were all very happy ... [Busquets] had a very good experience in MLS, and he and his family were very happy in the United States. He told me that I would enjoy it immensely and that I would surely be very well, very happy.”

The Galaxy could move as far up as seventh in the Western Conference standings with a win over San Diego on Saturday and other favorable results this weekend, meaning a late push for a postseason spot is still on the table.