LA Galaxy Ignore Old Warning Signs to ‘Finalize’ Deal for Mexican Star

LA Galaxy are reportedly close to finalizing a deal to sign former Mexico international Hirving “Chucky” Lozano from MLS rivals San Diego FC.

According to The Athletic, the Galaxy are nearing an agreement with San Diego to acquire the speedy winger on loan for the rest of the 2026 Major League Soccer season. The 31-year-old would land in Los Angeles to help his new club in its push to qualify for the MLS Cup playoffs.

Lozano would join the Galaxy as a Designated Player given he’s the fourth highest salary in all of MLS, with his north of $9 million wages per year only behind the likes of Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Son Heung-min. San Diego would still have to cover a portion of the Mexican’s salary.

After joining San Diego as the team’s first ever signing prior to their debut season in 2025, Lozano fell out of favor with manager Mickey Varas, who exiled him from the team ahead of the 2026 season. Lozano hasn’t featured in a professional game since Nov. 29, 2025.

LA Galaxy Willing to Take a Risk on Hirving Lozano

Hirving Lozano’s off-field issues are well documented. | Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A return of 11 goals and 11 assists in 31 appearances that helped San Diego make the MLS Western Conference semifinals in their debut season didn’t suffice for Lozano to overcome his riff with Varas. Disciplinary issues have haunted El Chucky throughout his career, and the latest fractured relationship has seen his career completely stall for over eight months.

San Diego tried to facilitate Lozano’s exit since the January transfer window but the player’s refusal to forfeit his astronomical salary and his unwillingness to move away from Southern California saw any potential exit fail to materialize.

Lozano has posted videos training by himself, away from his teammates at San Diego’s facility in recent months. His willingness to effectively pause his career cost him a chance to represent Mexico in the 2026 World Cup, having previously become a regular for El Tri towards the end of 2025.

But LA Galaxy appear unfazed by Lozano’s off-field issues and the lengthy period of inactivity. After winning the 2024 MLS Cup, Los Angeles failed to even make the playoffs in 2025, finishing second to last in the Western Conference regular season standings.

Hirving Lozano could help LA Galaxy’s playoff push. | Harry How/Getty Images

Greg Vanney’s side currently sits 12th and just two points adrift of the playoff spots in the 2026 standings. But after just one win from their last seven games, the Galaxy seem desperate to add a player capable of increasing their odds of correcting course to avoid missing the playoffs for a second straight year.

Lozano has already proven he can be a productive player in MLS and ESPN suggest that he’d be open to the move to Los Angeles, where he could get a fresh start.

The move is beneficial for all parties on paper. LA gets another attacking player to pair alongside Marco Reus and Joseph Paintsil, while San Diego finally get rid of a player they no longer want and offload a portion of his salary. Lozano then gets to revive his career after almost a year without forfeiting a penny of his lucrative deal.

Of course, LA Galaxy are taking a massive leap, but given its only a loan, the team is making a calculated risk with plenty of upside given its current situation.

Fresh off turning 31 and after missing out on playing in his third career World Cup, the former Mexican gem could be close to returning to the pitch, ending a drawn-out saga that denied fans from seeing one of the most talented Mexican players of the last generation showcasing his talent on the pitch.