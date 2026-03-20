Barcelona Hatch New Marcus Rashford Transfer Plan—Report

Barcelona plan to try and strike a fresh loan deal to keep Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford at Camp Nou beyond the current campaign, a report has claimed.

Rashford joined Barcelona last summer in a deal which gives the Blaugrana the chance to sign him permanently for around $35 million (£26 million). While his performances have caught the eye—10 goals and 13 assists in 38 appearances—and everyone involved is thought to be keen to continue together, club president Joan Laporta recently suggested there will be no permanent deal this summer.

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According to the Daily Mail, that is not because of a lack of interest in Rashford, but rather Barcelona’s desire to avoid paying the full fee at the end of the current season.

Would Man Utd Accept Another Loan?

Rashford has impressed at Barcelona. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

United officials felt backed into a corner during the summer, when Rashford’s determination to join Barcelona forced them to lower their asking price for a player who had been publicly discarded on wages known to be unsustainable. Their negotiating power was almost zero.

To get a deal over the line, United were forced to agree to a purchase clause well below Rashford’s true market value. His stock has risen tremendously during his time in Catalonia and a price tag of $35 million would appear to represent the ultimate bargain.

Multiple reports have claimed United would refuse to negotiate any further with Barcelona this year, warning the La Liga leaders that Rashford will simply be sold to the highest bidder if they do not trigger their purchase clause.

The belief, according to this latest report, is that United would be open to a second loan if it included an obligatory purchase clause, which would still allow them to use the funds as part of next season’s spending in the same way as the triggering of an option this summer would do.

A key difference would be with the physical exchange of money, which United hope happens this summer but Barcelona are trying to delay. Any new loan would likely include a partial payment at the end of the current season and the remainder in 2027.

Such a deal would still be frustrating for United, with club officials well aware they could sell Rashford for a greater fee elsewhere, but the player’s determination to continue with Barcelona may well make it impossible to negotiate with other clubs.

Rashford’s weekly wages of around $435,000 (£325,000) are simply too high for United to delay a sale. If a move to Camp Nou is the only thing he would accept, the Red Devils will effectively be forced to agree, as was the case last summer.

Man Utd’s Transfer Plans Likely to Sway Decision

Casemiro’s exit will require an expensive replacement. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

United need to offload Rashford this summer for a number of reasons, not least because of their desire to overhaul the squad.

Central midfield is expected to be a priority area, with reports suggesting United could end up spending as much as $270 million (£200 million) on that area alone as Casemiro’s exit leaves a huge hole in the squad.

New signings may also be wanted elsewhere, so raising funds will be a priority for United.

While that may suggest a permanent, full-value sale this summer would be the Red Devils’ only option, modern transfers offer more flexibility. Incoming deals can be spread out over a number of years, both in terms of a payment plan agreed with the selling club and on the financial records. Outgoings, however, count immediately, so United would be able to declare $35 million income from the Rashford sale even if Barcelona do not hand over the full sum this summer—assuming a second loan included an obligation to buy.

United would still need some immediate funds to start their own shopping spree, which is why Barcelona would have to offer a significant portion of the fee this summer to convince the Red Devils to do business, but the need for the full $35 million in United’s bank account is not as strong as it would appear.

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