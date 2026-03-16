‘No Disrespect’—Michael Carrick Takes Surprising Stance on Casemiro Replacement Hunt

Without intending any offense to the royally in-form Casemiro, Michael Carrick warned that Manchester United may go in a “different direction” to secure a replacement for the Brazilian midfielder this summer.

Chants of “one more year” washed down the Old Trafford stands as Casemiro delivered another all-action display in United’s 3–1 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon. Despite the demands of the fanbase, the 34-year-old has already announced his decision to move onto pastures new at the end of the season, forcing the club into a hunt for his successor at the base of midfield.

It was put to Carrick on Sunday that any new recruit would have a tough job replacing Casemiro’s impact on and off the pitch. Yet, rather than accept the invitation to deliver a gushing hagiography, the interim boss was keen to stress that no departure should be big enough to rock a club of Manchester United’s stature.

“Listen, this is totally no disrespect to Case, he’s been fantastic, he’s been a player for us and he’s been important in the dressing room and one that I’ve spoke to and connected with really well,” Carrick began. “But as a club and as a team, players come and go, some are bigger, some are maybe more important than others at different times.

“I don’t think it’s ever really about replacing like for like,” he continued. “I think you can go in a different direction, you understand what the balance of the squad needs, whether that’s on the pitch, off the pitch, leadership, positionally—there’s all sorts of different things going into it.”

The Bruno Fernandes x Casemiro connection is unrivalled this season.



No striker needed: the most lethal partnership in the Premier League is this pair, with five goals.



All five finished by Casemiro. All five headers. pic.twitter.com/Ng3hh4MQyX — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) March 16, 2026

At his best, Casemiro offers a unique blend of silk and steel, orchestrating United’s out-of-possession shape while also posing a potent threat in the final third—his tally of seven Premier League goals this season is more than Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount have been able to muster between themselves.

Finding a player with that range of skillsets is a daunting (and expensive) undertaking. However, there are notable flaws to an ageing Casemiro’s game: his positional discipline can ebb away, especially when the schedule has not allowed a clear week of rest and relaxation between fixtures.

If United’s approach to filling Casemiro’s boots promises to be difficult, Carrick has a simpler solution to the question of Bruno Fernandes’s future.

Carrick Drops Niceties to Deliver Bruno Fernandes Home Truth

Bruno Fernandes is enjoying perhaps the best season of his career. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Carrick’s current reign as Manchester United’s interim manager is expected to conclude before the summer transfer window really kicks into gear. While his status may change in the future—depending on which club legend you listen to—Carrick has operated under the strict assumption that his remit remains within the confines of the ongoing season. Transfer talk has been at a minimum.

However, even Carrick couldn’t hide behind his favored bland platitudes when the topic of Fernandes’s future was raised.

“Bruno is definitely not someone we’d want to lose, I can say that.” Michael Carrick

Back in December, Fernandes revealed that it took the intervention of then-manager Ruben Amorim to prevent his Manchester United exit in the summer of 2025. There were concrete talks over a move to the Saudi Pro League which is an avenue that remains open to the prolific playmaker, whose contract reportedly contains a release clause of an undisclosed value.

Carrick may be keen on keeping his star midfielder, but the club’s hierarchy could be inclined to cash in on the 31-year-old while there is still an opportunity to extract an inviting transfer fee. Fernandes certainly seems to think so.

“I feel, lately, that I’m on thin ice,” he reflected at the turn of the year. “In England, when a player starts to approach 30, they start to think they need to remodel. It’s like the furniture.” Carrick is clearly not in the mood for any interior decorating, but he’s not the one making the decisions.

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