Barcelona Commit Marcus Rashford U-Turn That Leaves Man Utd Reeling

Barcelona presidential hopeful Joan Laporta admitted the club is exploring “options” when it comes to Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford, whose permanent place in Catalonia no longer looks certain.

After a blistering start to his loan with the defending Spanish champions, Rashford looked to be in a prime position to lock down his future at the Camp Nou. All signs indicated that Barcelona would trigger his $34.4 million (€30 million, £26 million) purchase option at the end of the season, but those plans have seemingly shifted.

Laporta, who stepped down from his position to run for reelection, hinted at a new way to keep Rashford in a Blaugrana shirt next season. “We could extend the loan further; it depends on what Deco wants,” he said in an interview with Jijantes.

“There are options: exercising part of the purchase option with United, and we’ll see about the rest. We’re studying the deal.”

Laporta’s Shift Spells Trouble for Rashford

Marcus Rashford is struggling for production as of late. | Gongora/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The bombshell from Laporta comes amid Rashford’s recent struggles for form. The winger got off to a dream start at Barcelona, recording 15 goal contributions in his first 24 appearances across all competitions.

Rashford then saw a decrease in his minutes once Raphinha returned from injury and his production suffered. In his 14 appearances in 2026, the England international has only managed five goal contributions—and none have come since the club’s 2–1 win over second-tier side Albacete in the Copa del Rey on Feb. 3.

Of course, there could be more at play to Laporta’s surprise comments than just Rashford’s dip in form. The Catalans, who are still linked with a big-money transfer for Atlético Madrid forward Julián Alvarez, could be weighing up their financial priorities ahead of the summer transfer window, and they might no longer want to pay $34.4 million for the Man Utd loanee.

Renegotiating for another loan would be the cheaper option for Barcelona and give them an extra year to gather enough funds to permanently purchase Rashford while also attending to their other needs, like signing a replacement for Robert Lewandowski and several defensive reinforcements.

Rashford, though, might not be interested in another loan, especially after making his desire for a permanent move to Barcelona very clear. The winger would then have to decide whether he prefers to give it another go at Old Trafford or continue with a rather tenuous position with the Spanish outfit.

Man Utd Set to Reap the Rewards Either Way

Michael Carrick reportedly wants Marcus Rashford to return to Old Trafford for next season. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

If Barcelona ultimately decide to keep Rashford’s deal as is and purchase the winger at the end of the season, then Man Utd get to rake in some much-needed funds to continue building a team worthy of getting back to the Premier League mountaintop.

If the defending Spanish champions opt to renegotiate their agreement in order to keep Rashford for another season on loan, then the Red Devils can up the price of their once outcast forward. After all, his stock has certainly risen from his exploits in Spain and is now worth more than the originally agreed upon $34.4 million.

Then there’s the third option—Rashford returns to Man Utd to give things another go, an outcome reportedly supported by interim manager Michael Carrick. The scenario still seems rather unlikely, though, considering how vocal the 28-year-old was about moving on from his time in Manchester.

Man Utd will have to wait and see how the situation unfolds, but they are at least guaranteed to collect Rasmus Højlund’s $50.3 million (€44 million, £38 million) buy fee from Napoli. Club director Giovanni Manna confirmed their plans to keep the striker in their ranks moving forward, and they are fully prepared to hand over the sum already agreed upon—unlike Barcelona.

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