Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Newcastle: Lamine Yamal Keeps His Cool

Newcastle United were the better side but Barcelona rescued a 1–1 draw in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 as Lamine Yamal converted a penalty with the final kick of the match.

An absolutely rocking St. James‘s Park pushed on a Newcastle side that were sharp from the start and dominated long stretches of the game. Finally, it was Harvey Barnes who gave the Magpies a deserved lead late in the contest after imposing their will emphatically during the second half.

But a moment of magic from Dani Olmo saw Malick Thiaw gift Barcelona a penalty. Yamal calmly sent Aaron Ramsdale the wrong way to deny Newcastle their biggest European win since Faustino Asprilla scored a hat-trick against Barcelona 29 years ago.

Newcastle will be frustrated not to take an advantage from a game they were superior in, and Barcelona will feel confident that at home in the Camp Nou they can finish the job and advance to the Champions League quarterfinals.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Ronald Araújo (left) delivered a strong performance under immense pressure. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Barcelona’s defense has been in the eye of the storm for the vast majority of the season, signaled as the team’s Achilles heel. As shaky as it has been for months, they were excellent on Tuesday night, especially considering the large number of significant injuries being dealt with.

Starting fullbacks Alejandro Balde and Jules Koundé didn’t even make the trip to England and Eric García joined them on the sidelines with muscular discomfort. Pau Cubarsí was the only regular starter to feature in the XI, as Flick was forced to deploy a makeshift backline with João Cancelo, Gerard Martín and the heavily criticized Ronald Araújo—the latter two out of their natural positions.

Barcelona’s attack has masked the flaws of their backline in recent times, but it struggled to get much of anything going. Facing plenty of adversity and an incredibly hostile environment, Barcelona’s highly scrutinized defensive unit kept the side afloat.

Especially in the second half, when the hosts were decidedly superior, the Blaugrana defense performed with tremendous poise and maturity even as exhaustion started to set in. On a night where Barcelona mustered just two shots on target, their short staffed ”Achilles heel” that’s been touted as the reason they can’t win the Champions League flipped the script and is the biggest reason why Flick’s side were even in position to steal a draw at the death.

Room for improvement is still possible, but Barça’s makeshift backline has conceded just one goal in their last three games. Thanks to a spirited defensive performance, Barcelona need only a win at the Camp Nou and have that destiny fully in their own hands.

Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Newcastle United (4-2-3-1)

Pedri (right) wasn’t given any freedom to operate comfortably. | Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

GK: Joan García—6.7: Another game another sensational save added to García’s season highlight reel. A strong low hand denied Anthony Elanga from putting the Magpies up early. Was nearly able to stop the Barnes opener but couldn’t contain the short-range strike.

RB: Ronald Araújo—7.3: Thrown into the XI after Eric García was kept out for precautionary reasons, Araújo had to play out of position against the speedy Lewis Hall and Barnes. It could’ve been a recipe for disaster but the captain more than held his own in a confidence-boosting performance

CB: Pau Cubarsí—7.2: A striker as physical, athletic and fast in space such as William Osula has been Cubarsí’s kryptonite in the past. Still, he competed brilliantly and go the edge in that personal battle.

CB: Gerard Martín—6.8: Made some much needed interventions, especially defending counter-attacks and he didn’t look overwhelmed in possession despite him being the trigger that started Newcastle’s press. Another mature showing from one of Barça’s stories of the season.

LB: João Cancelo—7.0: Newcastle targeted Cancelo’s back as one of their clear tactics to try and harm Barça. Although there were a few instances where that tactic nearly worked, the Portuguese was stout defensively and a source of danger going forward.

DM: Pedri—7.1: Newcastle’s early onslaught was finally contained when the ball started finding Pedri. The Spaniard slowed the game down to his tempo and Barça found oxygen in the early exchanges; however, he was never really comfortable and made some uncharacteristic mistakes in possession.

DM: Marc Bernal—6.8: Looked slightly overwhelmed with the frenetic early pace and Newcastle’s physicality. The youngster never really settled and exited the game in notable discomfort.

RW: Lamine Yamal—7.6: Barcelona looked at their most dangerous with the ball at Yamal’s feet, the problem was there were long stretches where he wasn’t involved. Had a couple of nice dribbles but was also guilty of some careless turnovers. Disappeared in the second half but confidently stepped up to take a penalty that saved Barcelona from defeat.

AM: Fermín López—7.4: Energetically pressed Newcastle’s backline and forced a couple of menacing turnovers. But Fermín couldn’t make much of an impact on the ball and he continues to be immersed in a slump in front of goal.

LW: Raphinha—7.4: The Brazilian is still of vital importance to Flick’s system with his tireless pressing and defensive efforts. However, he once again lacked sharpness in his decision-making and overall quality in the final third.

ST: Robert Lewandowski—5.9: He had a couple of nice actions with his back towards goal to help Barça assume control inside Newcastle’s halfway line. However, it was another night where it looks like father time has finally caught up to him.

SUB: Dani Olmo (70’ Pedri)—6.5: Helped Barcelona slow the game down with the ball at his feet early in his cameo and when his side needed a moment of magic, he delivered a dazzling body move to win a penalty.

SUB: Marcus Rashford (70’ Lewandowski)—6.1: A rather uninspiring cameo from the Englishman, who came into the game lacking the intensity required for the occasion.

SUB: Marc Casadó (73’ for Bernal)—6.4: Put his body on the line that to make a couple of brave blocks, but he couldn’t do much to help Barcelona get recapture control of the game late.

SUB: Xavi Espart (88’ for Araújo)—N/A

SUB: Ferran Torres (88’ for López)—6.0:

Subs not used: Diego Kochen (GK), Wojciech Szczęsny (GK), Álvaro Cortés, Gavi, Tommy Marqués, Roony Bardghji.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Robert Lewandowski failed to make an impact on the game. | Paul Ellis /AFP/Getty Images

Many hoped that with extended rest days offered earlier in the season, Robert Lewandowski would be at his best for the decisive part of the term. Yet the legendary striker looked not one but two or three steps slower than every other player on the pitch. He's still capable of poaching goals in the box, but it's starting to become abundantly clear that the Pole can no longer compete adequately in high-intensity games.

As lethargic as Barcelona's attack was for much of the night, Fermin López and Raphinha were still crucial defensively to try and disjoint the hosts in possession. The pair tirelessly pressed and tracked back, to support Barça out of possession, something that's vital given the state of their defense due to injuries.

Speaking of the extent of Barcelona's injury issues, 18-year-old Xavi Espart made his professional debut and played the final minutes of the contest. It's another La Masia success story but also evidence of the club's precarious situation.

The Numbers That Explain Barcelona’s Tame Yet Vital Draw

Barcelona’s biggest stars look exhausted physically entering the climax of the season. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Despite Newcastle looking superior for much of the game they could still just create one big chance all match to Barcelona's two. The hosts never frequently tested Joan García, further testament to Barcelona's defensive effort.

Newcastle had nine corners yet couldn't take advantage of any of them—or any other set piece for that matter. Barça notoriously struggle with set pieces but were stout against one of Newcastle's strengths.

Barcelona only registered two shots on target, their lowest tally in a single game since the last time they visited England in the 3–0 defeat against Chelsea back in late November. That was also the most recent instance where they had been outshot by an opponent until now.

Statistic Newcastle United Barcelona Possession 46% 54% Expected Goals (xG) 1.37 1.42 Total Shots 16 9 Shots on Target 4 2 Big Chances 1 2 Passing Accuracy 81% 81% Fouls Committed 14 9 Corners 9 4

