Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Real Betis: Lamine Yamal Scores Stunner in Record-Setting Thriller

Barcelona survived a seven-goal thriller to beat Real Betis 5–2, extending their unbeaten start and becoming only the second team ever to win its opening nine games of a La Liga season, matching what Real Madrid achieved 58 years ago.

This was Hansi Flick’s Barcelona at full throttle: goals flying in at both ends, outrageous individual brilliance, disallowed strikes and barely a moment to catch your breath. Lamine Yamal provided the standout moment just 10 minutes in, bamboozling Facundo Bernal with sublime footwork before curling a sensational effort from the edge of the box into the top corner.

Betis refused to go quietly, though, with Valentín Gómez first leveling the score, before former Barcelona player Ez Abde made it 3–2 after the visitors had surged into a 3–1 lead, courtesy of goals from Rodri—his first for the club—and Gabriel Jesus.

However, Betis’ hopes of a comeback took a major hit shortly after the break when Bernal was shown a straight red card, leaving the hosts with 10 men. Barcelona made their numerical advantage count, with substitutes Eric García and Dani Olmo both finding the net to put the result beyond doubt and seal a comfortable victory.

Defensive concerns remain, but Barcelona’s relentless attack continues to deliver. Nine games, nine wins and a staggering 39 goals scored. Can anyone stop them from racing to a third-consecutive La Liga title? On current evidence, it is already looking like a tall order.

Heroes & Villains

Rodri was at the heart of everything good for Barcelona. | Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press/Getty Images

Heroes

Yamal will grab the headlines for his jaw-dropping strike, but Rodri was the real conductor of Barcelona’s orchestra. The midfielder scored his first goal for the club and ran the show from start to finish, seeing more of the ball than anyone else while effortlessly dictating the tempo and carving open Betis with his forward passing.

Raphinha’s substitute cameo was also met with a hero’s reception from the Barcelona faithful. Although he didn’t get on the scoresheet, the in-form Brazilian’s return comes at the perfect time, with El Clásico against Real Madrid just around the corner next week.

Villains

Karim Adeyemi had a golden opportunity to stake his claim to a regular starting spot but did precious little to seize it. The German winger never stopped running and was always willing to take on his man, yet his final ball repeatedly let him down. Wayward crosses, wasted dribbles and frustrating decisions summed up an evening of effort without reward.

Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Real Betis (4-2-3-1)

Yamal shone once again. | Jesus Ruiz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

*Ratings Provided by FotMob*

GK: Joan García—7.2: Will be frustrated by the nature of the goals conceded, but more than made up for it with an excellent sweeper-keeper display. His sharp reading of the game and willingness to rush off his line repeatedly bailed out Barcelona’s high defensive line.

RB: Jules Koundé—7.5: Caught out at the back for Abde’s goal, but otherwise excellent, particularly when joining in the build-up play. The Frenchman made plenty of progressive passes to help Barcelona move the ball forward.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—8.7: Looked off the pace in the first half, losing several duels and struggling to assert himself defensively. However, he grew into the game after the break, finishing with Barcelona’s most defensive contributions and registering two assists for good measure.

CB: Gerard Martín—6.5: Replaced by Eric García at halftime after a difficult first-half showing in which he lost every aerial duel.

LB: Xavi Espart—7.1: Lost a total of seven duels and misplaced numerous passes. Not his finest afternoon.

CM: Rodri—8.5: Scoring his first goal for Barcelona, seeing more of the ball than any other player and completing 98% of his passes—Rodri was the standout performer by some margin.

CM: Pedri—7.6: Quiet by his own standards, but didn’t do much wrong either.

RW: Lamine Yamal—8.9: His stunning goal alone was enough to justify the rating, but the teenager had plenty more to offer. He teed up Jesus for his goal and generally tormented the Betis defense throughout.

AM: Fermín López—7.6: Wasn’t quite at his electric best, but still made a telling contribution, registering the assist for Rodri’s goal.

LW: Karim Adeyemi—7.0: All gas, no end product. Adeyemi ran himself into the ground and repeatedly let himself down when it mattered most.

ST: Gabriel Jesus—7.8: A quiet figure in the first half but burst into life after the break. He initially saw a goal ruled out before making no mistake the second time around.

SUB: Eric García (82’ for Martín)—7.4

SUB: Dani Olmo (62’ for Fermín)—7.7

SUB: Anthony Gordon (62’ for Adeyemi)—6.5

SUB: Raphinha (70’ for Yamal)—6.6

SUB: Gavi (80’ for Jesus)—6.7

Subs not used: Wojciech Szczęsny (GK), Dominik Livaković (GK), João Cancelo, Alejandro Balde, Brian Fariñas, Marc Bernal, Frenkie de Jong.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Adeyemi had a day to forget. | Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press/Getty Images

Adeyemi still has work to do. The German winger’s disappointing display was another reminder that he may not be ready to nail down a regular starting spot at Barcelona just yet. His work rate is undeniable, but his end product needs to improve significantly if he hopes to displace Anthony Gordon, who has been far more decisive in the final third throughout the campaign.

still has work to do. The German winger’s disappointing display was another reminder that he may not be ready to nail down a regular starting spot at Barcelona just yet. His work rate is undeniable, but his end product needs to improve significantly if he hopes to displace Anthony Gordon, who has been far more decisive in the final third throughout the campaign. Jesus is proving his worth. With Raphinha on the bench, Jesus stepped up for the second La Liga game in a row. While the Brazilian striker took time to find his rhythm, he ultimately delivered where it mattered most by getting on the scoresheet. He may not displace Raphinha as a first-choice option, but he is already proving to be a valuable addition who can make a difference when called upon.

The Numbers That Explain Barça’s Win

Barcelona have now scored five or more goals in a La Liga game on five occasions this season. Quite simply, when Flick’s side hits top gear, it is incredibly difficult to stop.

in a La Liga game on five occasions this season. Quite simply, when Flick’s side hits top gear, it is incredibly difficult to stop. Five different scorers and a variety of finishes, from corners and long-range strikes to slick team moves, highlight the sheer range of Barcelona’s attacking threat. Even without the likes of Raphinha and Yamal on the pitch, the goals kept coming from all directions.

and a variety of finishes, from corners and long-range strikes to slick team moves, highlight the sheer range of Barcelona’s attacking threat. Even without the likes of Raphinha and Yamal on the pitch, the goals kept coming from all directions. Despite seeing little of the ball, Betis still managed to score twice and create several other chances. Barcelona can be exposed at the back, but their relentless firepower means opponents often have to score more than once or twice just to stay in the game.

Statistic Real Betis Barcelona Possession 31% 69% Expected Goals (xG) 0.98 3.04 Total Shots 6 18 Shots on Target 5 10 Big Chances 3 5 Pass Accuracy 79% 92% Fouls 10 11 Corners 2 5